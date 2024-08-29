Entrex Production and Installation Company Files Regulation A Offering Statement with Securities and Exchange Commission

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins

EPIC's mission to roll-up of 1000 mobile data mining facilities could create both cash-flowing investments while solving gas well environmental challenges.

Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTCBB:RGLG)

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Production and Installation Company (EPIC) today announced it has filed a Regulation A offering statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering, once qualified, could expand financing options associated with the 1000 mobile data mining facilities planned across Pennsylvania and Ohio stranded gas wells.“Brokers are intrigued by the cash-flow we’re acquiring from our Developer’s existing mobile data mining facilities” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. “As our multiple Developers bring their facilities online, we’ll contractually buy them at a multiple of historical net-income”.“Four mobile units are in process with our Developers which should start the Proof of Income process imminently - with the intent to close before year end if all the stars align” said Tom Harblin Partner in EPIC. “Once EPIC assembles a series of facilities, we then have a purchase and sale agreement in place whereby our public company which would purchase the cash-flow with the intent to provide investors with their principal and investment returns”.“We believe the mobile data mining sector provides both a sound cash-flowing investment opportunity while also providing solutions to leaking methane, and associated carbon offsets, which damage our environment" continued Harblin.###About Entrex Production and Installation Company, Inc:The Entrex Production and Installation Company’s mission is to buy fully assembled and operational Bitcoin mining facilities from development partners. This strategic approach mitigates risks and leverages the expertise of partners who have previously managed and facilitated roll-ups of diversified industries. EPIC's innovative model not only addresses significant pain points in both industries but also offers substantial financial returns and environmental benefits through carbon offsets.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEO Entrex Carbon Market , Inc(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465-7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

