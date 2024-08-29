July 2024 Visitor Statistics Showed Some Signs of Improvement in Tourism Industry

Posted on Aug 29, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: August 29, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals declined slightly but total visitor spending in July 2024 increased compared to July 2023. There were 925,935 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2024, down 1.0 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $2.07 billion, a growth of 2.6 percent from July 2023. July 2024 total visitor arrivals represent a 93.0 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic July 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than July 2019 ($1.70 billion, +22.0%).

In July 2024, 925,935 visitors came by air service and they were mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Another 672 visitors came via one out-of-state cruise ship. In July 2023, 930,204 visitors arrived by air (-0.5%) and 4,935 visitors came via two out-of-state cruise ships (-86.4%). In July 2019, 995,210 visitors arrived by air (-7.0%) and no out-of-state cruise ship visited Hawaii.

The average length of stay by all visitors in July 2024 was 8.81 days, compared to 9.05 days (-2.6%) in July 2023 and 8.92 days (-1.2%) in July 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 263,281 visitors in July 2024, compared to 273,051 visitors (-3.6%) in July 2023 and 286,419 visitors (-8.1%) in July 2019.

In July 2024, 503,378 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase compared to July 2023 (499,561 visitors, +0.8%) and July 2019 (462,676 visitors, +8.8%). U.S. West visitor spending of $1.01 billion grew compared to July 2023 ($932.3 million, +8.4%) and was significantly higher than July 2019 ($669.8 million, +50.9%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in July 2024 ($239 per person) increased compared to July 2023 ($217 per person, +10.0%) and was considerably more than July 2019 ($165 per person, +44.7%).

In July 2024, 231,490 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, down from July 2023 (249,489 visitors, -7.2%) and July 2019 (243,498 visitors, -4.9%). U.S. East visitor spending of $605.1 million declined from July 2023 ($631.6 million, -4.2%), but was higher than July 2019 ($510.7 million, +18.5%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in July 2024 ($270 per person) increased from July 2023 ($261 per person, +3.7%) and was much more than July 2019 ($216 per person, +24.9%).

There were 66,557 visitors from Japan in July 2024, which increased significantly from July 2023 (50,310 visitors, +32.3%), but continued to be much lower than July 2019 (134,587 visitors, -50.5%). Visitors from Japan spent $101.3 million in July 2024, compared to $78.3 million (+29.4%) in July 2023 and $186.5 million (-45.7%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in July 2024 ($241 per person) was higher than July 2023 ($240 per person, +0.3%) and July 2019 ($234 per person, +3.0%).

In July 2024, 21,551 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from July 2023 (27,790 visitors, -22.5%) and July 2019 (26,939 visitors, -20.0%). Visitors from Canada spent $49.8 million in July 2024, down from July 2023 ($71.5 million, -30.4%) and July 2019 ($50.1 million, -0.6%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in July 2024 ($224 per person) was less than July 2023 ($229 per person, -2.0%), but was considerably more than July 2019 ($158 per person, +42.0%).

There were 102,289 visitors from all other international markets in July 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 103,054 visitors (-0.7%) from all other international markets in July 2023 and 127,510 visitors (-19.8%) in July 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in July 2024 (5,445 transpacific flights with 1,202,693 seats) increased compared to July 2023 (5,357 flights, +1.6% with 1,176,257 seats, +2.2%), but declined compared to July 2019 (5,681 flights, -4.2% with 1,254,165 seats, -4.1%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 5,706,863 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2024, which was a decrease of 3.3 percent from 5,902,238 visitors in the first seven months of 2023. Total arrivals declined 7.5 percent when compared to 6,166,392 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, total visitor spending was $12.33 billion, down from $12.84 billion (-3.9%) in the first seven months of 2023, but higher than $10.55 billion (+16.9%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In July 2024, 412,109 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 91,179 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in July 2024 had been to Hawaii before (80.7%) while 19.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.3 percent of U.S. West visitors in July 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 10.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 2,927,644 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 3,110,387 visitors (-5.9%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 2,720,989 visitors (+7.6%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $5.80 billion in the first seven months of 2024, compared to $6.02 billion (-3.6%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $4.11 billion (+41.4%) in the first seven months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2024 was $234 per person, higher than the first seven months of 2023 ($227 per person, +3.2%) and up considerably from the first seven months of 2019 ($174 per person, +34.8%).

U.S. East: In July 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the West South Central (61,815 visitors), South Atlantic (57,731 visitors) and East North Central (38,094 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in July 2024 had been to Hawaii before (59.3%) while 40.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.6 percent of U.S. East visitors in July 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2024, 1,450,253 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,562,961 visitors (-7.2%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 1,429,858 visitors (+1.4%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $3.79 billion in the first seven months of 2024, compared to $4.04 billion (-6.2%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $2.92 billion (+29.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2024 of $268 per person, increased from the first seven months of 2023 ($264 per person, +1.5%) and was much higher than the first seven months of 2019 ($210 per person, +27.6%).

Japan: Of the 66,557 visitors in July 2024, 65,909 visitors arrived on international flights and 648 came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Japanese visitors in July 2024 were repeat visitors (73.1%) while 26.9 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 67.1 percent of Japanese visitors in July 2024 stayed in hotels, 16.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.0 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 393,117 visitors from Japan, compared to 255,133 visitors (+54.1%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 868,821 visitors (-54.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $582.7 million in the first seven months of 2024, compared to $407.3 million (+43.1%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $1.22 billion (-52.2%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2024 ($239 per person) grew slightly compared to the first seven months of 2023 ($238 per person, +0.3%), but was slightly lower than the first seven months of 2019 ($240 per person, -0.4%).

Canada: Of the 21,551 visitors in July 2024, 13,220 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,331 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in July 2024 had been to Hawaii before (58.5%) while 41.5 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 63.6 percent of Canadian visitors in July 2024 stayed in hotels,19.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 5.2 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 261,333 visitors from Canada, compared to 298,187 visitors (-12.4%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 342,474 visitors (-23.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $645.6 million in the first seven months of 2024, compared to $759.5 million (-15.0%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $692.9 million (-6.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2024 ($220 per person) was higher compared to the first seven months of 2023 ($216 per person, +1.7%) and the first seven months of 2019 ($165 per person, +33.0%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 565,629 visitors to Oahu in July 2024, compared to 527,811 visitors (+7.2%) in July 2023 and 598,986 visitors (-5.6%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $960.0 million in July 2024, compared to $842.6 million (+13.9%) in July 2023 and $749.4 million (+28.1%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 130,899 visitors in July 2024, compared to 123,418 visitors (+6.1%) in July 2023 and 135,456 visitors (-3.4%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 3,421,221 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,265,225 visitors (+4.8%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 3,624,222 visitors (-5.6%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2024, total visitor spending was $5.36 billion, which was higher than $5.23 billion (+2.6%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $4.77 billion (+12.4%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Maui: There were 237,495 visitors to Maui in July 2024, a significant decrease from 297,082 visitors (-20.1%) in July 2023 and 307,834 visitors (-22.8%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $510.6 million in July 2024, compared to $622.2 million (-17.9%) in July 2023 and $506.0 million (+0.9%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 58,094 visitors in July 2024, compared to 73,393 visitors (-20.8%) in July 2023 and 76,557 visitors (-24.1%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 1,369,728 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,793,756 visitors (-23.6%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 1,830,367 visitors (-25.2%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2024, total visitor spending was $3.15 billion, compared to $4.17 billion (-24.4%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $3.11 billion (+1.2%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 135,846 visitors to Kauai in July 2024, compared to 139,863 visitors

(-2.9%) in July 2023 and 139,157 visitors (-2.4%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $285.9 million in July 2024, compared to $262.6 million (+8.9%) in July 2023 and $201.3 million (+42.0%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 32,862 visitors in July 2024, compared to 33,068 visitors (-0.6%) in July 2023 and 33,336 visitors (-1.4%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 817,869 visitors to Kauai, compared to 834,147 visitors (-2.0%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 825,696 visitors (-0.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.76 billion, compared to $1.59 billion (+10.6%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $1.17 billion (+50.7%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 171,304 visitors to Hawaii Island in July 2024, compared to 173,696 visitors (-1.4%) in July 2023 and 173,899 visitors (-1.5%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $295.6 million in July 2024, compared to $264.9 million (+11.6%) in July 2023 and $221.3 million (+33.6%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 40,404 visitors in July 2024, compared to 41,384 visitors (-2.4%) in July 2023 and 39,439 visitors (+2.4%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 1,037,477 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,058,007 visitors (-1.9%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 1,054,260 visitors (-1.6%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.93 billion, compared to $1.71 billion (+12.4%) in the first seven months of 2023 and $1.38 billion (+40.0%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,707 nonstop domestic flights with 996,388 seats from the U.S. mainland in July 2024. Domestic air capacity increased compared to July 2023 (4,654 flights, +1.1% with 989,168 seats, +0.7%) and July 2019 (4,562 flights, +3.2% with 951,068 seats, +4.8%).

U.S. West: In July 2024, 4,315 scheduled flights with 892,189 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity rose slightly compared to July 2023 (4,268 flights, +1.1% with 886,224 seats, +0.7%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Long Beach, Oakland, Ontario, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by added scheduled seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle.

There was increased air capacity compared to July 2019 (4,094 flights, +5.4% with 820,213 seats, +8.8%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in July 2024 which was not operating in July 2019.

U.S. East: In July 2024, 383 scheduled flights with 103,202 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased compared to July 2023 (371 flights, +3.2% with 100,131 seats, +3.1%). Reduced service from Chicago, Dallas, Washington D.C. and discontinued service from Newark were offset by growth in scheduled seats from Austin, Detroit, Houston and New York JFK.

Air capacity decreased compared to July 2019 (444 flights, -13.7% with 125,419 seats, -17.7%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, New York JFK and service from Austin in July 2024 which did not operate in July 2019. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C., as well as discontinued service from Newark.

International Flights

In July 2024, there were 738 nonstop flights with 206,305 seats to Hawaii from international countries including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific islands. International air capacity increased from July 2023 (703 flights, +5.0% with 187,089 seats, +10.3%) but continued to be significantly less than July 2019 (1,119 flights, -34.0% with 303,097 seats, -31.9%).

Japan: In July 2024, there were 404 scheduled flights with 117,641 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was much greater compared to July 2023 (308 flights, +31.2% with 86,390 seats, +36.2%). There were more scheduled seats from Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu compared to a year ago. Additionally, five flights with 995 seats from Narita serviced Kona in July 2024 compared to seven flights (-28.6%) with 1,393 seats (-28.6%) in July 2023.

Direct air service remained below July 2019 levels (622 flights, -35.0% with 165,392 seats, -28.9%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to July 2019. There were five flights with 995 seats from Narita to Kona in July 2024, compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in July 2019.

Canada: There were 87 scheduled flights with 14,983 seats from Canada in July 2024.

Air capacity was reduced compared to July 2023 (124 flights, -29.8% with 21,266 seats, -29.5%). Service from Calgary in July 2024, which did not operate in July 2023, was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Vancouver.

Air capacity also decreased from July 2019, (93 flights, -6.5% with 17,370 seats, -13.7%). Scheduled air seats from Calgary in July 2024, which did not operate in July 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In July 2024, there were 70 scheduled flights with 20,189 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (66 flights, +6.1%) and seats (20,039 seats, +0.7%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to July 2023. Air capacity remained below the July 2019 level (110 flights, -36.4% with 34,980 seats, -42.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In July 2024, there were 70 scheduled flights with 20,189 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (66 flights, +6.1%) and seats (20,039 seats, +0.7%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to July 2023. Air capacity remained below the July 2019 level (110 flights, -36.4% with 34,980 seats, -42.3%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In July 2024, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,818 seats from Auckland, operated by Air New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines suspended direct service from Auckland to Honolulu from May through November 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to July 2023 (34 flights, -61.8% with 9,899 seats, -61.4%) and from July 2019 (50 flights, -74.0% with 14,434 seats, -73.5%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in July 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in July 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,690 seats from Seoul in July 2024, compared to 76 flights (-1.3%) with 22,051 seats (+7.4%) in July 2023 and 82 flights (-8.5%) with 26,325 seats (-10.0%) in July 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,690 seats from Seoul in July 2024, compared to 76 flights (-1.3%) with 22,051 seats (+7.4%) in July 2023 and 82 flights (-8.5%) with 26,325 seats (-10.0%) in July 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in July 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2024 and in July 2023. There were 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in July 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2024 and in July 2023. There were 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in July 2019. Philippines: There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,207 seats from Manila in July 2024, compared to 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+6.0%) in July 2023 and 21 flights (+9.5%) with 6,489 seats (+11.1%) in July 2019.

There were 23 scheduled flights with 7,207 seats from Manila in July 2024, compared to 22 flights (+4.5%) with 6,798 seats (+6.0%) in July 2023 and 21 flights (+9.5%) with 6,489 seats (+11.1%) in July 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in July 2024 and in July 2023. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in July 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in July 2024 and in July 2023. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in July 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in July 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in July 2023 and July 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in July 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in July 2023 and July 2019. Kiribati: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in July 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in July 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 652 seats (+30.4%).

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in July 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in July 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 652 seats (+30.4%). Marshall Islands: There was no direct service to Majuro in July 2024, compared to one scheduled flight with 166 seats in July 2023 and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in July 2019.

There was no direct service to Majuro in July 2024, compared to one scheduled flight with 166 seats in July 2023 and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in July 2019. Fiji: There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Nadi in July 2024, compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in July 2023 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-22.3%) in July 2019.

There were three scheduled flights with 510 seats from Nadi in July 2024, compared to five flights (-40.0%) with 850 seats (-40.0%) in July 2023 and four flights (-25.0%) with 656 seats (-22.3%) in July 2019. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in July 2024, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in July 2023 and 14 flights (-14.3%) with 3,892 seats (-14.3%) in July 2019.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in July 2024, compared to 13 flights (-7.7%) with 3,614 seats (-7.7%) in July 2023 and 14 flights (-14.3%) with 3,892 seats (-14.3%) in July 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in July 2024, compared to five flights with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in July 2023 and seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2024, there were 35,425 transpacific flights with 7,876,156 seats, compared to 35,719 flights (-0.8%) with 7,828,555 seats (+0.6%) in the first seven months of 2023 and 36,410 flights (-2.7%) with 8,004,342 seats (-1.6%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. Only one out-of-state ship came in July 2024 carrying 672 visitors. Another 10,284 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii-home ported ship Pride of America.

In July 2023, 4,935 visitors came to Hawaii via two out-of-state cruise ships. Another 13,007 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

There were no out-of-state cruise ships in July 2019 while 10,184 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first seven months of 2024, 87,420 visitors came to Hawaii via 49 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround trip on an out-of-state cruise ship. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrived by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leave, a new group of visitors flies in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 72,209 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first seven months of 2023, 85,951 visitors entered Hawaii via 39 trips about out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 73,868 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first seven months of 2019, 77,036 visitors came by way of 37 trips from out-of-state cruise ships and 74,421 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Final 2023 Statistics: The 2023 visitor data presented in this news release are the final numbers and reflect updated immigration statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), updated air seat statistics from the Diio Mi airline database (DIIO), and final reports from airlines. These statistics are published in the DBEDT 2023 Annual Visitor Research Report, which is posted on the DBEDT website: dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/visitor-research/

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Though our visitor industry is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and Maui wildfires, the July visitor statistics showed some reasons for encouragement. Visitor arrivals from the U.S. West market at more than half of a million in July 2024 were the highest during the past two years. The 66,557 visitors from Japan in July were the third highest since March 2020 for this market.

Visitation to the island of Maui continued to improve in July 2024 with 237,495 visitor arrivals; the highest since the wildfires, which represents a recovery rate of 79.9 percent from the pre-wildfire level.

It is expected that visitor arrivals from the U.S. markets will remain above the 2019 levels for the remainder of the year and arrivals from Japan will continue recovering as the Japanese exchange rate has been improving during the past few weeks.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

View the July 2024 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

JULY 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,068.0 2,014.8 2.6 12,332.8 12,838.3 -3.9 Total by air 2,067.8 2,012.5 2.7 12,287.6 12,798.1 -4.0 U.S. Total 1,615.9 1,563.9 3.3 9,599.0 10,067.7 -4.7 U.S. West 1,010.8 932.3 8.4 5,804.8 6,024.5 -3.6 U.S. East 605.1 631.6 -4.2 3,794.2 4,043.2 -6.2 Japan 101.3 78.3 29.4 582.7 407.3 43.1 Canada 49.8 71.5 -30.4 645.6 759.5 -15.0 All Others 300.8 298.8 0.6 1,460.3 1,563.6 -6.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.2 2.4 -93.1 45.2 40.2 12.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,161,726 8,464,568 -3.6 50,352,731 53,377,593 -5.7 Total by air 8,160,274 8,442,787 -3.3 49,929,730 52,957,356 -5.7 U.S. Total 6,466,986 6,712,038 -3.7 38,947,809 41,864,184 -7.0 U.S. West 4,227,601 4,289,008 -1.4 24,777,567 26,541,516 -6.6 U.S. East 2,239,385 2,423,030 -7.6 14,170,242 15,322,668 -7.5 Japan 421,058 326,386 29.0 2,438,970 1,709,643 42.7 Canada 222,018 312,494 -29.0 2,935,569 3,511,671 -16.4 All Others 1,050,212 1,091,869 -3.8 5,607,382 5,871,858 -4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,451 21,781 -93.3 423,000 420,237 0.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 925,935 935,139 -1.0 5,706,863 5,902,238 -3.3 Total by air 925,263 930,204 -0.5 5,619,443 5,816,287 -3.4 U.S. Total 734,867 749,050 -1.9 4,377,897 4,673,348 -6.3 U.S. West 503,378 499,561 0.8 2,927,644 3,110,387 -5.9 U.S. East 231,490 249,489 -7.2 1,450,253 1,562,961 -7.2 Japan 66,557 50,310 32.3 393,117 255,133 54.1 Canada 21,551 27,790 -22.5 261,333 298,187 -12.4 All Others 102,289 103,054 -0.7 587,095 589,619 -0.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 672 4,935 -86.4 87,420 85,951 1.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,281 273,051 -3.6 236,398 251,781 -6.1 Total by air 263,235 272,348 -3.3 234,412 249,799 -6.2 U.S. Total 208,612 216,517 -3.7 182,854 197,473 -7.4 U.S. West 136,374 138,355 -1.4 116,327 125,196 -7.1 U.S. East 72,238 78,162 -7.6 66,527 72,277 -8.0 Japan 13,583 10,529 29.0 11,451 8,064 42.0 Canada 7,162 10,080 -29.0 13,782 16,564 -16.8 All Others 33,878 35,222 -3.8 26,326 27,697 -5.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 47 703 -93.3 1,986 1,982 0.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.81 9.05 -2.6 8.82 9.04 -2.4 Total by air 8.82 9.08 -2.8 8.89 9.11 -2.4 U.S. Total 8.80 8.96 -1.8 8.90 8.96 -0.7 U.S. West 8.40 8.59 -2.2 8.46 8.53 -0.8 U.S. East 9.67 9.71 -0.4 9.77 9.80 -0.3 Japan 6.33 6.49 -2.5 6.20 6.70 -7.4 Canada 10.30 11.24 -8.4 11.23 11.78 -4.6 All Others 10.27 10.60 -3.1 9.55 9.96 -4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.16 4.41 -51.1 4.84 4.89 -1.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 253.4 238.0 6.4 244.9 240.5 1.8 Total by air 253.4 238.4 6.3 246.1 241.7 1.8 U.S. Total 249.9 233.0 7.2 246.5 240.5 2.5 U.S. West 239.1 217.4 10.0 234.3 227.0 3.2 U.S. East 270.2 260.7 3.7 267.8 263.9 1.5 Japan 240.7 239.9 0.3 238.9 238.2 0.3 Canada 224.2 228.7 -2.0 219.9 216.3 1.7 All Others 286.4 273.7 4.6 260.4 266.3 -2.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.1 108.8 3.1 106.8 95.6 11.7 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,233.4 2,154.6 3.7 2,161.0 2,175.1 -0.6 Total by air 2,234.8 2,163.5 3.3 2,186.6 2,200.4 -0.6 U.S. Total 2,198.9 2,087.8 5.3 2,192.6 2,154.3 1.8 U.S. West 2,008.0 1,866.2 7.6 1,982.7 1,936.9 2.4 U.S. East 2,614.1 2,531.4 3.3 2,616.3 2,586.9 1.1 Japan 1,522.6 1,556.6 -2.2 1,482.3 1,596.3 -7.1 Canada 2,309.8 2,571.7 -10.2 2,470.4 2,547.1 -3.0 All Others 2,940.3 2,899.9 1.4 2,487.4 2,651.9 -6.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 242.1 480.0 -49.6 516.7 467.6 10.5

JULY 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,068.0 1,695.2 22.0 12,332.8 10,553.0 16.9 Total by air 2,067.8 1,695.2 22.0 12,287.6 10,524.0 16.8 U.S. Total 1,615.9 1,180.5 36.9 9,599.0 7,026.5 36.6 U.S. West 1,010.8 669.8 50.9 5,804.8 4,106.5 41.4 U.S. East 605.1 510.7 18.5 3,794.2 2,919.9 29.9 Japan 101.3 186.5 -45.7 582.7 1,218.9 -52.2 Canada 49.8 50.1 -0.6 645.6 692.9 -6.8 All Others 300.8 278.2 8.1 1,460.3 1,585.7 -7.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.2 0.0 NA 45.2 29.0 56.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,161,726 8,878,983 -8.1 50,352,731 54,121,582 -7.0 Total by air 8,160,274 8,878,983 -8.1 49,929,730 53,770,763 -7.1 U.S. Total 6,466,986 6,414,386 0.8 38,947,809 37,548,277 3.7 U.S. West 4,227,601 4,054,571 4.3 24,777,567 23,629,088 4.9 U.S. East 2,239,385 2,359,815 -5.1 14,170,242 13,919,189 1.8 Japan 421,058 797,943 -47.2 2,438,970 5,083,982 -52.0 Canada 222,018 317,007 -30.0 2,935,569 4,188,907 -29.9 All Others 1,050,212 1,349,646 -22.2 5,607,382 6,949,597 -19.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,451 0 NA 423,000 350,820 20.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 925,935 995,210 -7.0 5,706,863 6,166,392 -7.5 Total by air 925,263 995,210 -7.0 5,619,443 6,089,357 -7.7 U.S. Total 734,867 706,174 4.1 4,377,897 4,150,848 5.5 U.S. West 503,378 462,676 8.8 2,927,644 2,720,989 7.6 U.S. East 231,490 243,498 -4.9 1,450,253 1,429,858 1.4 Japan 66,557 134,587 -50.5 393,117 868,821 -54.8 Canada 21,551 26,939 -20.0 261,333 342,474 -23.7 All Others 102,289 127,510 -19.8 587,095 727,213 -19.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 672 0 NA 87,420 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,281 286,419 -8.1 236,398 255,290 -7.4 Total by air 263,235 286,419 -8.1 234,412 253,636 -7.6 U.S. Total 208,612 206,916 0.8 182,854 177,115 3.2 U.S. West 136,374 130,793 4.3 116,327 111,458 4.4 U.S. East 72,238 76,123 -5.1 66,527 65,657 1.3 Japan 13,583 25,740 -47.2 11,451 23,981 -52.3 Canada 7,162 10,226 -30.0 13,782 19,759 -30.2 All Others 33,878 43,537 -22.2 26,326 32,781 -19.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 47 0 NA 1,986 1,655 20.0 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.81 8.92 -1.2 8.82 8.78 0.5 Total by air 8.82 8.92 -1.1 8.89 8.83 0.6 U.S. Total 8.80 9.08 -3.1 8.90 9.05 -1.7 U.S. West 8.40 8.76 -4.2 8.46 8.68 -2.5 U.S. East 9.67 9.69 -0.2 9.77 9.73 0.4 Japan 6.33 5.93 6.7 6.20 5.85 6.0 Canada 10.30 11.77 -12.5 11.23 12.23 -8.2 All Others 10.27 10.58 -3.0 9.55 9.56 -0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.16 0.00 NA 4.84 4.55 6.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 253.4 190.9 32.7 244.9 195.0 25.6 Total by air 253.4 190.9 32.7 246.1 195.7 25.7 U.S. Total 249.9 184.0 35.8 246.5 187.1 31.7 U.S. West 239.1 165.2 44.7 234.3 173.8 34.8 U.S. East 270.2 216.4 24.9 267.8 209.8 27.6 Japan 240.7 233.7 3.0 238.9 239.8 -0.4 Canada 224.2 157.9 42.0 219.9 165.4 33.0 All Others 286.4 206.1 38.9 260.4 228.2 14.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.1 0.0 NA 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,233.4 1,703.4 31.1 2,161.0 1,711.4 26.3 Total by air 2,234.8 1,703.4 31.2 2,186.6 1,728.3 26.5 U.S. Total 2,198.9 1,671.7 31.5 2,192.6 1,692.8 29.5 U.S. West 2,008.0 1,447.7 38.7 1,982.7 1,509.2 31.4 U.S. East 2,614.1 2,097.3 24.6 2,616.3 2,042.1 28.1 Japan 1,522.6 1,385.5 9.9 1,482.3 1,403.0 5.7 Canada 2,309.8 1,858.1 24.3 2,470.4 2,023.2 22.1 All Others 2,940.3 2,181.6 34.8 2,487.4 2,180.5 14.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 242.1 0.0 NA 516.7 376.0 37.4

JULY 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,068.0 2,014.8 2.6 12,332.8 12,838.3 -3.9 Total by air 2,067.8 2,012.5 2.7 12,287.6 12,798.1 -4.0 Oahu 960.0 842.6 13.9 5,363.6 5,228.3 2.6 Maui 510.6 622.2 -17.9 3,151.1 4,169.5 -24.4 Molokai 2.8 3.8 -25.2 20.2 20.6 -1.7 Lanai 12.9 16.5 -22.1 70.5 78.7 -10.4 Kauai 285.9 262.6 8.9 1,755.3 1,586.7 10.6 Hawaii Island 295.6 264.9 11.6 1,926.9 1,714.3 12.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.2 2.4 -93.1 45.2 40.2 12.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,161,726 8,464,568 -3.6 50,352,731 53,377,593 -5.7 Total by air 8,160,274 8,442,787 -3.3 49,929,730 52,957,356 -5.7 Oahu 4,057,880 3,825,971 6.1 24,458,572 23,792,822 2.8 Maui 1,800,906 2,275,169 -20.8 10,988,756 14,352,319 -23.4 Molokai 15,387 14,536 5.9 117,885 112,345 4.9 Lanai 14,850 19,124 -22.3 105,752 122,603 -13.7 Kauai 1,018,730 1,025,093 -0.6 6,155,930 6,260,870 -1.7 Hawaii Island 1,252,522 1,282,895 -2.4 8,102,836 8,316,397 -2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,451 21,781 -93.3 423,000 420,237 0.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 925,935 935,139 -1.0 5,706,863 5,902,238 -3.3 Total by air 925,263 930,204 -0.5 5,619,443 5,816,287 -3.4 Oahu 565,629 527,811 7.2 3,421,221 3,265,225 4.8 Maui 237,495 297,082 -20.1 1,369,728 1,793,756 -23.6 Molokai 3,666 3,988 -8.1 20,325 20,788 -2.2 Lanai 3,940 6,246 -36.9 27,818 34,736 -19.9 Kauai 135,846 139,863 -2.9 817,869 834,147 -2.0 Hawaii Island 171,304 173,696 -1.4 1,037,477 1,058,007 -1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 672 4,935 -86.4 87,420 85,951 1.7 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,281 273,051 -3.6 236,398 251,781 -6.1 Total by air 263,235 272,348 -3.3 234,412 249,799 -6.2 Oahu 130,899 123,418 6.1 114,829 112,230 2.3 Maui 58,094 73,393 -20.8 51,590 67,700 -23.8 Molokai 496 469 5.9 553 530 4.4 Lanai 479 617 -22.3 496 578 -14.1 Kauai 32,862 33,068 -0.6 28,901 29,532 -2.1 Hawaii Island 40,404 41,384 -2.4 38,041 39,228 -3.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 47 703 -93.3 1,986 1,982 0.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.81 9.05 -2.6 8.82 9.04 -2.4 Total by air 8.82 9.08 -2.8 8.89 9.11 -2.4 Oahu 7.17 7.25 -1.0 7.15 7.29 -1.9 Maui 7.58 7.66 -1.0 8.02 8.00 0.3 Molokai 4.20 3.65 15.2 5.80 5.40 7.3 Lanai 3.77 3.06 23.1 3.80 3.53 7.7 Kauai 7.50 7.33 2.3 7.53 7.51 0.3 Hawaii Island 7.31 7.39 -1.0 7.81 7.86 -0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.16 4.41 -51.1 4.84 4.89 -1.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 253.4 238.0 6.4 244.9 240.5 1.8 Total by air 253.4 238.4 6.3 246.1 241.7 1.8 Oahu 236.6 220.2 7.4 219.3 219.7 -0.2 Maui 283.5 273.5 3.7 286.8 290.5 -1.3 Molokai 182.5 258.3 -29.3 171.7 183.3 -6.3 Lanai 866.3 863.4 0.3 666.3 641.6 3.8 Kauai 280.6 256.1 9.6 285.1 253.4 12.5 Hawaii Island 236.0 206.5 14.3 237.8 206.1 15.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.1 108.8 3.1 106.8 95.6 11.7 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,233.4 2,154.6 3.7 2,161.0 2,175.1 -0.6 Total by air 2,234.8 2,163.5 3.3 2,186.6 2,200.4 -0.6 Oahu 1,697.2 1,596.4 6.3 1,567.7 1,601.2 -2.1 Maui 2,150.0 2,094.3 2.7 2,300.6 2,324.5 -1.0 Molokai 766.2 941.7 -18.6 995.8 990.6 0.5 Lanai 3,265.3 2,643.5 23.5 2,532.8 2,264.6 11.8 Kauai 2,104.5 1,877.3 12.1 2,146.2 1,902.1 12.8 Hawaii Island 1,725.7 1,525.0 13.2 1,857.3 1,620.3 14.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 242.1 480.0 -49.6 516.7 467.6 10.5

JULY 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,068.0 1,695.2 22.0 12,332.8 10,553.0 16.9 Total by air 2,067.8 1,695.2 22.0 12,287.6 10,524.0 16.8 Oahu 960.0 749.4 28.1 5,363.6 4,774.0 12.4 Maui 510.6 506.0 0.9 3,151.1 3,112.8 1.2 Molokai 2.8 2.9 -3.2 20.2 21.5 -5.8 Lanai 12.9 14.3 -9.7 70.5 73.9 -4.7 Kauai 285.9 201.3 42.0 1,755.3 1,165.0 50.7 Hawaii Island 295.6 221.3 33.6 1,926.9 1,376.8 40.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.2 0.0 NA 45.2 29.0 56.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,161,726 8,878,983 -8.1 50,352,731 54,121,582 -7.0 Total by air 8,160,274 8,878,983 -8.1 49,929,730 53,770,763 -7.1 Oahu 4,057,880 4,199,147 -3.4 24,458,572 24,879,137 -1.7 Maui 1,800,906 2,373,873 -24.1 10,988,756 14,616,997 -24.8 Molokai 15,387 24,217 -36.5 117,885 170,360 -30.8 Lanai 14,850 25,698 -42.2 105,752 158,783 -33.4 Kauai 1,018,730 1,033,431 -1.4 6,155,930 6,178,662 -0.4 Hawaii Island 1,252,522 1,222,617 2.4 8,102,836 7,766,825 4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,451 0 NA 423,000 350,820 20.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 925,935 995,210 -7.0 5,706,863 6,166,392 -7.5 Total by air 925,263 995,210 -7.0 5,619,443 6,089,357 -7.7 Oahu 565,629 598,986 -5.6 3,421,221 3,624,222 -5.6 Maui 237,495 307,834 -22.8 1,369,728 1,830,367 -25.2 Molokai 3,666 6,665 -45.0 20,325 37,902 -46.4 Lanai 3,940 9,190 -57.1 27,818 51,783 -46.3 Kauai 135,846 139,157 -2.4 817,869 825,696 -0.9 Hawaii Island 171,304 173,899 -1.5 1,037,477 1,054,260 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 672 0 NA 87,420 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 263,281 286,419 -8.1 236,398 255,290 -7.4 Total by air 263,235 286,419 -8.1 234,412 253,636 -7.6 Oahu 130,899 135,456 -3.4 114,829 117,354 -2.2 Maui 58,094 76,577 -24.1 51,590 68,948 -25.2 Molokai 496 781 -36.5 553 804 -31.1 Lanai 479 829 -42.2 496 749 -33.7 Kauai 32,862 33,336 -1.4 28,901 29,145 -0.8 Hawaii Island 40,404 39,439 2.4 38,041 36,636 3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 47 0 NA 1,986 1,655 20.0 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.81 8.92 -1.2 8.82 8.78 0.5 Total by air 8.82 8.92 -1.1 8.89 8.83 0.6 Oahu 7.17 7.01 2.3 7.15 6.86 4.1 Maui 7.58 7.71 -1.7 8.02 7.99 0.5 Molokai 4.20 3.63 15.5 5.80 4.49 29.0 Lanai 3.77 2.80 34.8 3.80 3.07 24.0 Kauai 7.50 7.43 1.0 7.53 7.48 0.6 Hawaii Island 7.31 7.03 4.0 7.81 7.37 6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 2.16 0.00 NA 4.84 4.55 6.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 253.4 190.9 32.7 244.9 195.0 25.6 Total by air 253.4 190.9 32.7 246.1 195.7 25.7 Oahu 236.6 178.5 32.6 219.3 191.9 14.3 Maui 283.5 213.1 33.0 286.8 213.0 34.7 Molokai 182.5 119.8 52.3 171.7 126.1 36.2 Lanai 866.3 554.6 56.2 666.3 465.6 43.1 Kauai 280.6 194.8 44.0 285.1 188.5 51.2 Hawaii Island 236.0 181.0 30.4 237.8 177.3 34.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 112.1 0.0 NA 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,233.4 1,703.4 31.1 2,161.0 1,711.4 26.3 Total by air 2,234.8 1,703.4 31.2 2,186.6 1,728.3 26.5 Oahu 1,697.2 1,251.1 35.7 1,567.7 1,317.2 19.0 Maui 2,150.0 1,643.7 30.8 2,300.6 1,700.6 35.3 Molokai 766.2 435.4 76.0 995.8 566.6 75.7 Lanai 3,265.3 1,550.8 110.6 2,532.8 1,427.8 77.4 Kauai 2,104.5 1,446.8 45.5 2,146.2 1,410.9 52.1 Hawaii Island 1,725.7 1,272.8 35.6 1,857.3 1,306.0 42.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 242.1 0.0 NA 516.7 376.0 37.4

