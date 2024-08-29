For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024



Contact:

Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled on Interstate 29 and 12th Street in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, overnight lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 29 and 12th Street in Sioux Falls. The overnight lane closures will be in place through 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, for crews to complete pre-inspection work for a bridge girder repair project. Lane closures will also be in place on the I-29 southbound bridge over 12th Street and on 12th Street eastbound. Partial ramp closures will also be in place on the I-29 northbound on-ramp, southbound on-ramp, and northbound off-ramp.

Additional nighttime closures are scheduled for this same location and times beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. The nighttime closures are anticipated to be in effect for two weeks (Monday through Friday) as crews complete the girder repairs.

The prime contractor for the $686,000 project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this project is Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

