Strong House Foundation Tees Off 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Organization raises funds for ongoing mission of supporting children in need in West Georgia

BUCHANAN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Strong House Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of at-risk and economically challenged youth in West Georgia, is proud to hold its 5th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 7 at Sunset Hills Country Club (1 W Club Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117). Registration is available until Sept. 6 by calling (770) 324-8483 or emailing stronghousefoundation@gmail.com.Funds raised from the tournament will benefit Strong House Foundation's mission to work alongside educators, counselors and caseworkers to promote the health and well-being of the next generation. Its community is dedicated to engaging at-risk youth through a variety of group activities, such as physical training, arts and crafts, and more.“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our sponsors and community members,” Strong House Foundation Co-Founder Suzanne Young said. “Their generosity and commitment enable us to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in West Georgia, helping them realize their full potential.”The tournament is proudly sponsored by local businesses and organizations, including Shuckers Oyster House, 1 Source Home Solutions, Carrollton Emergency Physicians, Mike & Liz Sibley, Rhythm Communications and Spa 3:16.Strong House Foundation is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) that offers academic tutoring, physical training, leadership training and biblical principles to underserved youth. They also build the youth to become physically, mentally and spiritually stronger in Christ. Through early intervention, Strong House works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement and support.To learn more about the Strong House Foundation please visit www.stronghousefoundationcorp.com # # #ABOUTStrong House was launched in 2018 by Suzanne Young, Matt Young and Trey Travis. Sharing common beliefs, they have worked together to create a program for children who need additional resources and support for success. Strong House is a place for children to meet new friends and learn life skills while. Through early intervention, the Strong House Foundation works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement, and support.

