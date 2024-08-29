VISIT ILLINOIS PRODUCT EXPO AT THE DU QUOIN STATE FAIR

DU QUOIN, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair celebrates Illinois agriculture - the state's number one industry - and there's no better way to experience it than with a visit to the 2024 Illinois Product Expo.

"The Illinois Product Expo connects buyers with farmers and producers and allows the community to learn more about where their food is coming from, which is increasingly important to people," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "The demand for locally grown products continues to rise, so we are excited to create this opportunity to showcase Illinois agriculture at the Du Quoin State Fair."

The Illinois Product Expo, located in the Expo Hall, will be open the second weekend of the Du Quoin State Fair. Shop for local products Friday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 31 from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 15 vendors will be bringing free food samples and selling kettle corn, seasonings, jellies and jams, honey, freeze dried candy, salsa, coffee, herbal tea, alpaca products, soaps, lip balm, birdhouses, wood and gourd crafts, essential oil products, candles and much more. In addition, several Illinois wineries will offer wine tasting.

"Sampling and purchasing local food offers direct support to local producers in southern Illinois," said Jackie Sambursky, Bureau Chief of Marketing, Illinois Department of Agriculture. "The Illinois Product Expo gives fairgoers the opportunity to taste what makes Illinois Products unique."

The Du Quoin State Fair runs through September 2. Admission to the fair is free, and parking is free on August 23. For remaining fair dates, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Please visit dsf.illinois.gov for additional information including seasonal parking and handicap parking details.