ICC Approves McHenry County Rail Safety Upgrades

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved installation of automatic warning devices at the Kuhn Road (AAR/DOT #387891P) highway-rail grade crossing near Solon Mills in McHenry County. The project came to the ICC's attention after rail safety staff evaluated the crossing.

"Keeping Illinois' rail infrastructure safe is a top priority for the ICC. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund allows the Commission to help local governments and railroad companies across Illinois make important safety improvements to their rail crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The estimated total cost of the signal design and installation project is $417,431. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 95 percent of the cost, not to exceed $396,559. The Wisconsin & Southern Railroad Company will pay the remaining 5 percent of the costs, along with all future maintenance costs.

All required work is to be completed within eighteen (18) months from the Order date.

Learn more about the project details in Stipulated Agreement 2337.

About the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

