ICJIA Awards $35 Million in Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program Grants

ILLINOIS, August 29 - Funds will support local organizations with smaller budgets in communities heavily affected by violence, criminal justice system overuse, and economic deprivation

CHICAGO— Using revenue from adult-use, recreational cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced $35 million in grants to support 88 programs run by local organizations across the state





"Illinois created the most equity-centric cannabis program in the nation and the R3 program is a fundamental component of our state's legalization framework," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By funding smaller community organizations in areas harmed by years of disinvestment and excessive incarceration, we are taking enormous strides toward justice and expanding opportunities for all."





The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Renew (R3) Program, a key equity element of the 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The law requires 25% of adult-use cannabis tax revenue to support communities harmed by decades of economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs. These issues largely impact low-income Illinoisans and communities of color. To date, ICJIA has awarded more than $244 million in R3 program grants.





"For too long, communities have suffered from systemic injustice and a criminal legal system that unfairly targets marginalized groups," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Illinois' equity-focused cannabis reform is a key step in addressing these issues. The R3 program not only provides funding but also empowers local organizations to create safer, stronger communities, giving every Illinoisan the chance to truly thrive."





Grants were awarded to organizations that serve residents of designated eligible R3 zones. The R3 program empowers nonprofits, small businesses, and faith-based organizations to repair harm and build safer communities.





ICJIA received 574 completed applications, which were reviewed by community residents and other stakeholders. Before receiving applications, all reviewers underwent implicit bias training and application review training.





Funded programs will offer evidence-based, promising, or innovative service strategies within the R3 Program Priority Areas of civil legal aid, economic development, community re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention, and youth development.





ICJIA's Institute to Innovate (i2i) builds capacity within smaller organizations to manage grant funding.





"Capacity building is the key to equity," said ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams. "i2i is a game-changer for grassroots organizations with little to no grant management experience. For many of these organizations, the limited capacity for grant management and a lack of organizational infrastructure become barriers to providing innovative services that address the needs of their communities."

ICJIA also offers several training webinars on the application process, creating a budget, using the grant application system, and other topics. Upon processing the awards, ICJIA offers immediate administrative support to help new grantees successfully manage their grants and realize their visions of addressing community needs with their programs.



Grassroots organizations with operating budgets of less than $2 million also were prioritized to ensure equity. This priority helped level the playing field with heavily resourced, larger organizations to apply for and obtain funding.





The eligibility map was reassessed and updated in January 2024, as required every four years. Researchers identified areas eligible for R3 funding using community-level data on gun injury, child poverty, unemployment, and state prison commitments and returns, combined with disproportionately impacted areas previously identified by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.





SFY25 R3 GRANT AWARDS





Organization Grant Amount The Foundation Academy, LLC $300,000 LINCOLN ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT & DEVELOPMENT, INC. $105,964 Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Inc. $216,189 Northeast Community Fund $216,189 Home Away from Home Youth Development and Reentry INC NFP $410,000 Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office $409,860 Illinois Youth & Family Services $838,610 Inspire Youth & Family Services INC. $458,138 Northern Illinois Recovery Community Organization $400,000 Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education $379,652 Boys & Girls Club of Lake County $418,150 Family First Center of Lake County $419,305 Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP $212,027 BUILD, Inc. $214,398 Safer Foundation $211,000 Project Maven, INC $952,703 YVITS, NFP $949,004 Professional Litigant, INC $947,458 Unstacked Inc $577,771 Peace For Preston $200,000 Black Expo Community Development Assn Inc. $480,311 LAW AND THE FAM LLC $1,000,000 District OutReach Industries $999,803 The Restorative Project, Inc $969,799 Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative $952,703 TERRY COMMUNITY TREE $250,000 ZIKOMO'S COMMUNITY OUTREACH $250,000 Exxperts Chicago LTD $239,000 ALPHA AND OMEGA FOUNDATION $228,700 Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP $862,532 Restoring the Path $952,703 Gordies Foundation $952,703 Grand Boulevard Prevention Services $378,610 I Am A Gentleman, Inc. $194,752 Revolution Workshop $350,000 Ring of Hope $952,703 St. Leonard's Ministries $778,800 Sunshine Gospel Ministries $373,318 The Salvation Army $550,000 Wonder World Social Services $952,703 Youth Job Center $207,951 Volunteers of America of Illinois $430,176 Westside Community Empowerment Center $250,000 Chicago Community Arts Studio $70,443 Boxing Out Negativity, Inc. $821,745 Youth Civic Light Opera of Chicago $573,082 A & L YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES $455,590 Life Is Work $390,748 M.O.Y.A Moving Our Youth Ahead $351,142 House of Hope Foundation $248,756 UCAN $430,175 Lawndale Christian Legal Center $430,091 Ascending Knowledge Community Outreach International $477,172 DJM COMMUNITY OUTREACH NFP $151,472 HVAC/R Professional Community Center, Inc. $551,665 Next Move $496,653 Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP $386,258 Vision of Restoration, Inc. $303,715 Metropolitan Family Services $477,172 My Happy Place $245,538 DREAAM Opportunity Center $122,769 Prairie State Legal Services, Inc $122,769 Greater Rockford Music Academy $453,915 COMMUNITY LIFE CENTER OF ROCKFORD $427,299 Rockford Barbell $166,906 Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc. $226,958 Hope Community Project $226,958 Maitri Path to Wellness, PLLC $169,245 The Martin Luther King Jr. Center Inc $169,245 Prairie State Legal Services, Inc $84,623 God Family & Football LLC $40,000 The Law Offices of Yolanda J. Riley, LLC $150,000 Project Oz $234,125 The Center for Prevention of Abuse $234,125 Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. $115,000 The Foundation Academy, LLC $249,960 Citizens Helping Citizens NFP $249,755 Bond County Crisis Nursery $200,000 What's The Formula Mentoring Academy $449,919 YOUTH BE HEARD $111,057 East Side Aligned $449,919 Academic Development Institute, Inc. $249,960 Rosie's Kidz Christian Academy School $249,960 Our Brothers' Keepers of Southern Illinois $121,586 Connect 360 $107,550 Arrowleaf $121,624 Live Free Chicago $121,624 A Gift of Love Charity, Inc. $118,047 Total: $35,000,000



