ICJIA Awards $35 Million in Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program Grants

ILLINOIS, August 29 - Funds will support local organizations with smaller budgets in communities heavily affected by violence, criminal justice system overuse, and economic deprivation

 

CHICAGO— Using revenue from adult-use, recreational cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced $35 million in grants to support 88 programs run by local organizations across the state


"Illinois created the most equity-centric cannabis program in the nation and the R3 program is a fundamental component of our state's legalization framework," said Governor JB Pritzker. "By funding smaller community organizations in areas harmed by years of disinvestment and excessive incarceration, we are taking enormous strides toward justice and expanding opportunities for all."


The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Renew (R3) Program, a key equity element of the 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The law requires 25% of adult-use cannabis tax revenue to support communities harmed by decades of economic disinvestment, violence, and the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs. These issues largely impact low-income Illinoisans and communities of color. To date, ICJIA has awarded more than $244 million in R3 program grants.


"For too long, communities have suffered from systemic injustice and a criminal legal system that unfairly targets marginalized groups," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Illinois' equity-focused cannabis reform is a key step in addressing these issues. The R3 program not only provides funding but also empowers local organizations to create safer, stronger communities, giving every Illinoisan the chance to truly thrive."


Grants were awarded to organizations that serve residents of designated eligible R3 zones. The R3 program empowers nonprofits, small businesses, and faith-based organizations to repair harm and build safer communities.


ICJIA received 574 completed applications, which were reviewed by community residents and other stakeholders. Before receiving applications, all reviewers underwent implicit bias training and application review training.


Funded programs will offer evidence-based, promising, or innovative service strategies within the R3 Program Priority Areas of civil legal aid, economic development, community re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention, and youth development.


ICJIA's Institute to Innovate (i2i) builds capacity within smaller organizations to manage grant funding.


"Capacity building is the key to equity," said ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams. "i2i is a game-changer for grassroots organizations with little to no grant management experience. For many of these organizations, the limited capacity for grant management and a lack of organizational infrastructure become barriers to providing innovative services that address the needs of their communities."
ICJIA also offers several training webinars on the application process, creating a budget, using the grant application system, and other topics. Upon processing the awards, ICJIA offers immediate administrative support to help new grantees successfully manage their grants and realize their visions of addressing community needs with their programs.


Grassroots organizations with operating budgets of less than $2 million also were prioritized to ensure equity. This priority helped level the playing field with heavily resourced, larger organizations to apply for and obtain funding.


The eligibility map was reassessed and updated in January 2024, as required every four years. Researchers identified areas eligible for R3 funding using community-level data on gun injury, child poverty, unemployment, and state prison commitments and returns, combined with disproportionately impacted areas previously identified by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.


SFY25 R3 GRANT AWARDS


Organization

Grant Amount

The Foundation Academy, LLC

$300,000

LINCOLN ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT & DEVELOPMENT, INC.

$105,964

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Inc.

$216,189

Northeast Community Fund

$216,189

Home Away from Home Youth Development and Reentry INC NFP

$410,000

Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office

$409,860

Illinois Youth & Family Services

$838,610

Inspire Youth & Family Services INC.

$458,138

Northern Illinois Recovery Community Organization

$400,000

Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education

$379,652

Boys & Girls Club of Lake County

$418,150

Family First Center of Lake County

$419,305

Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP

$212,027

BUILD, Inc.

$214,398

Safer Foundation

$211,000

Project Maven, INC

$952,703

YVITS, NFP

$949,004

Professional Litigant, INC

$947,458

Unstacked Inc

$577,771

Peace For Preston

$200,000

Black Expo Community Development Assn Inc.

$480,311

LAW AND THE FAM LLC

$1,000,000

District OutReach Industries

$999,803

The Restorative Project, Inc

$969,799

Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative

$952,703

TERRY COMMUNITY TREE

$250,000

ZIKOMO'S COMMUNITY OUTREACH

$250,000

Exxperts Chicago LTD

$239,000

ALPHA AND OMEGA FOUNDATION

$228,700

Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP

$862,532

Restoring the Path

$952,703

Gordies Foundation

$952,703

Grand Boulevard Prevention Services

$378,610

I Am A Gentleman, Inc.

$194,752

Revolution Workshop

$350,000

Ring of Hope

$952,703

St. Leonard's Ministries

$778,800

Sunshine Gospel Ministries

$373,318

The Salvation Army

$550,000

Wonder World Social Services

$952,703

Youth Job Center

$207,951

Volunteers of America of Illinois

$430,176

Westside Community Empowerment Center

$250,000

Chicago Community Arts Studio

$70,443

Boxing Out Negativity, Inc.

$821,745

Youth Civic Light Opera of Chicago

$573,082

A & L YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES

$455,590

Life Is Work

$390,748

M.O.Y.A Moving Our Youth Ahead

$351,142

House of Hope Foundation

$248,756

UCAN

$430,175

Lawndale Christian Legal Center

$430,091

Ascending Knowledge Community Outreach International

$477,172

DJM COMMUNITY OUTREACH NFP

$151,472

HVAC/R Professional Community Center, Inc.

$551,665

Next Move

$496,653

Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice NFP

$386,258

Vision of Restoration, Inc.

$303,715

Metropolitan Family Services

$477,172

My Happy Place

$245,538

DREAAM Opportunity Center

$122,769

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc

$122,769

Greater Rockford Music Academy

$453,915

COMMUNITY LIFE CENTER OF ROCKFORD

$427,299

Rockford Barbell

$166,906

Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc.

$226,958

Hope Community Project

$226,958

Maitri Path to Wellness, PLLC

$169,245

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center Inc

$169,245

Prairie State Legal Services, Inc

$84,623

God Family & Football LLC

$40,000

The Law Offices of Yolanda J. Riley, LLC

$150,000

Project Oz

$234,125

The Center for Prevention of Abuse

$234,125

Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc.

$115,000

The Foundation Academy, LLC

$249,960

Citizens Helping Citizens NFP

$249,755

Bond County Crisis Nursery

$200,000

What's The Formula Mentoring Academy

$449,919

YOUTH BE HEARD

$111,057

East Side Aligned

$449,919

Academic Development Institute, Inc.

$249,960

Rosie's Kidz Christian Academy School

$249,960

Our Brothers' Keepers of Southern Illinois

$121,586

Connect 360

$107,550

Arrowleaf

$121,624

Live Free Chicago

$121,624

A Gift of Love Charity, Inc.

$118,047

Total:

$35,000,000



