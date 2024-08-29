Nation’s Restaurant News Honored as 2024 Folio Eddie Award Finalist in Two Categories

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nation’s Restaurant News, the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, was honored as a 2024 Folio Award finalist in two categories.The Folio Awards honor outstanding achievements in editorial content and design within the publishing industry. This year’s Folio Awards received over 1,000 entries across nearly 80 categories, representing the best work in their field, recognizing the best in magazine content, cover design, digital columns and blogs, articles, essays, podcasts, interactive storytelling and digital application, graphic design, photography, illustration, web design, video, and more.Nation’s Restaurant is a Folio Eddie Award finalist in the Single Article B2B category for its article, “ A closer look at Boston Market’s slow death ”, by Senior Editor Joanna Fantozzi; and in the Social Media, Online Community Category for the Nation’s Restaurant News Unboxing Series, which can be found on Nation’s Restaurant News Instagram and TikTok accounts.“We are honored to be a recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Folio Awards. We strive to create original content that will resonate with the foodservice industry and our audience, and we are grateful the Folio Awards program is acknowledging our efforts,” said Sam Oches, Editor-In-Chief of Nation’s Restaurant News.ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWSNation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of Informa Connect Foodservice, the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals. Informa Connect Foodservice brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market providing top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust. To learn more about NRN, visit www.nrn.com

