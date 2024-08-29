DynamicWeb Earns Four Medals in G2’s Summer 2024 Report

Recognition includes ‘Users Love Us’ and multiple ‘High Performer’ accolades, placing DynamicWeb among the top 7% in its category.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA: DynamicWeb is proud to announce its achievement of four new medals in G2’s Summer 2024 report. The accolades include the much-coveted ‘Users Love Us’ medal and several ‘High Performer’ medals. These recognitions are awarded to the top 7% of products and services within their respective categories.The G2 ‘High Performer’ medals are a testament to the quality and impact of DynamicWeb’s eCommerce solutions . These distinctions are based on reviews from real users and reflect the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.The G2 GridReport, which serves as the foundation for these awards, highlights the perspectives of actual eCommerce software users. It combines user reviews with third-party data to provide a comprehensive analysis, helping buyers make informed decisions when selecting eCommerce solutions for their organizations.DynamicWeb extends its sincere gratitude to its clients, partners, and dedicated team members, whose support and collaboration have made these achievements possible. The company remains committed to advancing eCommerce solutions and enhancing customer experiences.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

