Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Aug. 29 - Sept. 4

NOTE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, August 30th, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the Labor Day holiday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs.

• 9/3 – 9/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-24 EB for overhead sign replacements.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for sign installation, degrassing and milling operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 78-82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• 8/29 – 9 /4 (excluding holiday restrictions), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Milling and paving.

• LOOK AHEAD: 8/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lanes 2 and 3 on I-40 EB will be closed for milling and paving. There will also be a Lane 1 & 2 closure on I-40 EB/I-65 SB at MM 82.4 and Exit 210 closure.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40 (MM 149 – 152.8).

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for paving operations. There will be brief ramp closures at Exit 152. One lane will remain open at all times.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Milling on interchange ramps at concrete/asphalt joints.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., One ramp will be closed for no more than 30 minutes at a time (MM 229).

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue.

• 8/29, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for a joint repair.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for punch list items (MM 112 – 120).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65 (MM 64 – 66).

• 9/3 – 9/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operation, along with intermittent ramp closures.

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/6 at 8 p.m. – 9/9 at 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a full road closure on I-24 WB from the I-65 split to the I-40 merge for joint repair.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

United Communications – Aerial crossing of F/O by rolling roadblock.

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/9, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock for installation of aerial crossing of I-840 at intersection of SR 436 (Carters Creek).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 8/29 – 9/4 (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway Repair/Patching.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions (MM 10.97 – 11.22).

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions (MM 20.43 – 32.27).

AT&T removing plate and restoring roadway.

• 9/3 – 9/4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 (West End Avenue) from Bowling Avenue to Craighead Avenue.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

• 8/29 – 9/4 (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic is controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

NES pole replacement.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures for replacement of two poles near the intersection with I-65 ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and paving.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures in both directions (MM 24-27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of US 31 E (SR 6, Gallatin Pike).

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/6 at 8 p.m. – 9/9 at 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

NES pole replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/8 at 10 p.m. – 9/9 at 4 a.m. (continuous), There will be lane closures along SR 6 for changing pole at 318 Franklin Road. Hours are adjusted to accommodate businesses who will be without power during this project.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for rumble strips and pavement markings.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Rd to near SR 47.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 4 – 8).

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures to install the overhead detection system.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Realignment of Rock Products Road at SR 6.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for setting barrier wall for median work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Milling and paving.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard)

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 24

The repair of the bridge on US 70 N (SR 24) over Roundlick Creek (MM 2.9 – 3).

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/6 – 9/9, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a full weekend closure of the bridge in both directions for structural steel repairs. A detour will be in place to direct traffic to I-40 for access to Lebanon and Carthage.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The repair of the bridge on SR 386 over US 31 E (SR 6/Gallatin Road) and ramp.

• 9/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for bridge jacking.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 11-15).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging as needed for grading works.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

Clean Reshape Ditches.

• Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions (MM 1.67 – 2).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding holiday restrictions), There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

