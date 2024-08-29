FDLE renames Miami Regional Operations Center after fallen special agent

August 29, 2024

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today introduced the newly named Miami Regional Operations Center (MROC) Jose Antonio Perez Building in a ceremony held in Sweetwater.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and the FDLE honored fallen Special Agent (SA) Jose Perez on what would have been Perez’s 58th birthday.

SA Perez joined FDLE in 2021 after a 26-year law enforcement career with the City of Miami Police Department retiring as a major. Before an impressive law enforcement career, Perez served in the United States Armed Forces for 21 years earning numerous accolades.

FDLE decided to rename the ROC after Perez because of his dedication to a career in public service.

“FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez courageously put his life on the line every day for our community. Today’s ceremony is an opportunity to remember and honor his sacrifice and service to our state and country,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I am humbled to join his family, friends, and colleagues in renaming the Miami Regional Operations Center after FDLE Special Agent Jose Antonio Perez. This tribute will make sure that he is never forgotten.”

“While we all wish Jose was still here with us, we wanted to make sure that his legacy is rooted in our agency for generations of FDLE members to come,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This tribute demands the same integrity, commitment, and service that Jose embodied every day from all FDLE members who represent this agency and walk through these doors.

The City of Miami Police Honor Guard presented colors and the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Aviation unit participated in a flyover during the ceremony.

On August 20, 2022, Perez was responding to an alarm at MROC when he was struck by a drunk driver. This was FDLE’s second line-of-duty death.

