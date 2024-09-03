Mark Cox Joins Fischer Identity Team as Associate VP of Identity and Access Management Strategic Advisory Services

I am excited to join Fischer Identity and contribute to the continued growth and success of their market leading Identity & Access Management solutions.” — Mark Cox, Associate VP, IAM Strategic Advisory Services

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity is pleased to announce that Mark Cox has joined the company as the new Associate Vice President of Identity and Access Management Strategic Advisory Services.In this key strategic role, Cox will report to the VP of Product & Service Delivery leveraging his extensive experience and deep expertise in IAM to drive the adoption, successful implementation, and continuous innovation of Fischer Identity’s IAM and Identity Governance Administration (IGA) solutions. Cox will act as a visionary leader, trusted advisor and key influencer, ensuring that Fischer Identity’s solutions align with the unique needs and objectives of clients.With more than 30 years of progressive experience in Information Technology and over 11 years in Identity Management, Cox has a proven track record in designing, implementing, and managing complex IT solutions. Cox has held management and leadership positions at several R1 higher education institutions. Most recently, while at the University of Virginia, he was instrumental in driving innovation and ensuring the alignment of IAM to ensure students, faculty, and staff obtained immediate, automated access to centralized IT systems utilizing the Fischer Identity solution.Cox holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia at Wise and is an active member of IDPro, serving on both the body of knowledge committee as a content reviewer and the exam writer committee. In 2023, he completed the 10-month MOR IT Leaders Program. Renowned for his exceptional business acumen and interpersonal skills, Cox has a proven ability to engage senior-level stakeholders effectively.“I am excited to join Fischer Identity and contribute to the continued growth and success of their market leading Identity & Access Management solutions,” said Cox. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Fischer Identity and our valued clients to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving challenges and requirements of the customer.”“Mark Cox brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Identity and Access Management to Fischer Identity,” said Bryan Leber, VP of Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. “In his new role as Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services, Mark will leverage his extensive expertise to drive the adoption, successful implementation, and continuous innovation of our IAM and IGA solutions. His visionary leadership and ability to align our solutions with the unique needs of our clients will be instrumental in ensuring their success and satisfaction.”About Fischer Identity:Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

