Backpacking basics will be focus of Sept. 19 program at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Backpacking is a great way to explore some of Missouri’s most remote and wild places.

On Sept. 19, people who want to learn more about this activity can get the introductory information they need at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Hiking: Backpacking for Beginners.” This program will be from 7-9 p.m. at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The nature center is in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202655

At this program, primitive skills specialist and avid backpacker Don Brink will discuss the equipment needed and things beginning backpackers should know. He will also discuss great backpacking locations in this region. This program is open to people ages 10 and up.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.