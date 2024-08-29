DESE Announces Finalists for 2025 Missouri Teacher of the Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is excited to announce that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2025 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists are

Hester Menier, Wentzville R-IV — Art, Stone Creek Elementary

Jennifer Jones, Lee's Summit R-VII — English Language Arts, Lee's Summit West High School

Jennifer Justice Webber, Branson R-IV — Kindergarten, Buchanan Elementary

Jessica Backs, Richmond R-XVI — Third Grade, Sunrise Elementary

Lauren Hurst, Raytown C-2 — Spanish, Raytown High School

Melissa Willoughby, Laclede Co. C-5 — Special Education, Joel E. Barber Elementary

Stacy Walker, North Andrew Co. R-VI — Science, North Andrew Elementary

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist in the coming weeks. The winner, finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 21. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year.

“There are nearly 70,000 public school educators across our state who work each day to ensure Missouri students receive the best education possible,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “Especially during a time of teacher shortages across the state, it is important to remember to celebrate the hard work our educators do inside and outside of the classroom.”

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. Greg Kester, a social studies teacher from Potosi R-III School District’s Potosi High School, is the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.