NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox declares a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation

Aug. 29, 2024

Gov. Cox declares American Founders and Constitution Month and a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 29. 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has declared September 2024 as American Founders and Constitution Month and Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, as a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation for our nation. 

“For more than two centuries, the U.S. Constitution has remained the framework through which we reconcile differing interests and peacefully progress as a nation,” Gov. Cox said. “The coming months will test our nation’s foundation, and I believe the Constitution that once united our nation can do so again. Now, more than ever, it is important to reflect on our founding principles and recognize the role each and every one of us plays in our constitutional republic.”

Throughout history, presidents and governors have issued proclamations following times of difficulties to unite the nation in thanksgiving and humility. Our Founding Fathers recognized the importance of faith in protecting our freedoms, especially the freedom of religion. Gov. Cox invites Utahns to reflect on the importance of our nation’s Constitution throughout the month of September and to join in prayer, fasting and contemplation on Sept. 1. 

View the American Founders and Constitution Month declaration here.

View the Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation declaration here

