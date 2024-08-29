TCEQ approves fines totaling $2,256,748

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved penalties totaling $2,060,109 against 52 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: 22 air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, four multi-media, two municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, three petroleum storage tanks, six public water systems, and nine water quality.

In addition, on Aug. 27, the executive director approved penalties totaling $196,639 against 73 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2024.