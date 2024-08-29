American Distilling Institute Names St. Augustine Distillery 2024 Distillery Of The Year

Erik Owens Presents Distillery Of The Year Award To St. Augustine Distillery St. Augustine Distillery Team Receives ADI Distillery Of The Year

The 21ST Annual Prestigious Bubble Cap Award Recognizes Pioneering Florida Distillery

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday August 27, 2024, the American Distilling Institute (ADI) awarded its highest honor, the prestigious Bubble Cap Award, to St. Augustine Distillery.The award was announced during the Gala Awards Luncheon at the 21st annual ADI Craft Spirits Conference & Expo, which took place this year in Baltimore, Maryland. ADI president Erik Owens presented the award on stage to St. Augustine’s co-founders, CEO Phillip McDaniel and CFO Mike Diaz, and Vice President of Production Ric deMontmollin.Since 2008, ADI’s Distillery of the Year award, which is affectionately known as The Bubble Cap Award, has been given to distilleries that have raised the bar of the craft distilling industry by making world class spirits and improving the legislative landscape for craft distillers. “In 2014, Phil McDaniel had a dream to make whiskey and share it with the world. That passion drove him to make connections in his community and overcome every obstacle,” said Owens. He highlighted St. Augustine’s remarkable achievements in tourism — welcoming 175,000 visitors each year — as a key indicator of the brand’s stunning success.Owens also commented on St. Augustine’s many years of industry and legislative engagement. “They have been an exemplary member of the craft spirits community, laying the groundwork to grow the number of distillers in Florida and engaging on the national level to make the U.S. a better place for distillers. St. Augustine's spirits deserve to be recognized on the world stage, as do the partnerships they have forged and the teams they have built.“We are deeply honored to receive The Bubble Cap award from the American Distilling Institute,” said Philip McDaniel, CEO and co-founder of St. Augustine Distillery. “Since our founding in 2012, our mission has been to create an immersive and educational experience for our guests, and to craft some of the finest bourbon and finished bourbons in the world. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the invaluable guidance from industry experts. We are thrilled to be in the company of so many amazing distilleries previously honored with this award. We remain committed to promoting craft distilling and its benefits for our community, the state of Florida, and the industry nationwide."Previous winners of the Bubble Cap award can be found on the American Distilling Institute website.About American Distilling InstituteAmerican Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest small-batch, independently owned craft distillery association in the world. Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the diverse and inclusive craft distilling community — serving as the go-to source for all information on the craft of distilling. It is this unwavering commitment to the craft distilling community that is at the core of ADI. Our mission is to foster growth and success of craft spirit producers through hosting best-in-class conferences, providing comprehensive educational services, offering networking opportunities and connecting producers with top-tier solutions providers. Go to distilling.com for more information.About St. Augustine DistilleryFounded in 2012, St. Augustine Distillery is situated in the historic heart of St. Augustine, the nation's oldest city. The distillery specializes in crafting artisanal spirits, including award-winning bourbon, rum, gin, and vodka. Their commitment to quality is evident in their use of traditional methods combined with innovative techniques. Housed in the beautifully restored Historic FP&L Ice Plant, the distillery offers guests a unique grain-to-glass experience, which has been recognized as the “#1 Whiskey Tour in North America.” Their dedication extends beyond their spirits to their community and the craft distilling industry, advocating for growth and positive change.Media Contact| Erik Owens | 510-590-8704 | eriko@distilling.com

