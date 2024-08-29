Holiday Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.

All centers except the one at Sarasota Christian Church will operate 9 a.m.- noon on Sunday, Sept. 1. The center at Sarasota Christian Church will be closed Sept. 1.

Centers will resume their normal schedules Sept. 3.

For Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.