Holiday Schedule for Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– All Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.
All centers except the one at Sarasota Christian Church will operate 9 a.m.- noon on Sunday, Sept. 1. The center at Sarasota Christian Church will be closed Sept. 1.
Centers will resume their normal schedules Sept. 3.
For Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.