Aug. 28, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-009

Media Advisory

Disaster Recovery Centers in Hancock, Ohio Counties Closing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Centers in Hancock and Ohio counties are closing permanently Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The centers are located at:

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center New Cumberland City Hall 104 North Court St New Cumberland, WV 26407 Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center U.S. Army Reserve Center 25 Armory Dr. Wheeling, WV 26003 Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Residents of all declared counties can continue to visit other disaster centers in West Virginia. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a disaster center to learn more about next steps. Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit one, call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).