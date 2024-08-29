Building a Clean, Resilient, and Affordable Energy System

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the kickoff of the State Energy Plan process convening the State Energy Planning Board to update New York’s comprehensive roadmap to build a clean, resilient, and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. The Plan provides broad program and policy development direction to guide energy-related decision-making in the public and private sectors within New York State. Governor Hochul also announced today the appointment of Dr. John B. King Jr., Chancellor of the State University of New York, to the Board chaired by the President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and comprised of the heads of State agencies and authorities, appointees from the Governor, Senate, and Assembly, and the president of the New York Independent System Operator.

“We recognize that the landscape is significantly different than it was when the State Energy Plan was last updated due to the growing clean energy market, the challenges created by the global pandemic, supply chain issues and increasing energy demands,” Governor Hochul said. “Planning for the future necessitates a fresh look to gauge in real-time where we are and where we need to be, while maintaining current momentum and reconfirming our commitment to the clean energy transition.”

The Plan was last updated in 2020, when it was amended to incorporate the objectives of the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act). Since the 2020 update, the Climate Action Council produced its Scoping Plan, examining many of the energy issues that contribute to climate change and offering a number of recommendations that are currently being implemented by the State. In recognition of the State’s historic clean energy transition, the State Energy Planning Board will now convene to begin the process of producing a draft, then a final plan, for this planning cycle. Currently planned to be considered by the Board in December 2025, the final plan will provide a 15-year outlook and focus on strategies to meet future energy needs and advance economy-wide decarbonization, while balancing reliability, affordability, environmental and public health impacts and economic growth.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “It is timely to lead the State Energy Planning effort as we consider the progress to build out renewable energy sources and supporting infrastructure and transmission capabilities for a decarbonized grid in 2040, all while ensuring reliability and affordability for New York families and the economy. This is an incredible opportunity that comes on the cusp of major market growth in a variety of clean energy sectors with advancements in associated technologies requiring a solid plan that factors in current and projected energy demands to continue the significant progress toward our ambitious goals.”

Also announced today, Dr. John B. King Jr. was appointed to the Board by the Governor. Dr. King is the 15th Chancellor of SUNY, the largest comprehensive system of public higher education in the United States. Before being appointed SUNY Chancellor, Dr. King served as president of The Education Trust, a national civil rights nonprofit, and Professor of the Practice at the University of Maryland College Park. Prior to this, he served in President Barack Obama's cabinet as the 10th U.S. Secretary of Education. Dr. King’s service in Washington, D.C. followed his tenure as New York State's first African American and first Puerto Rican Education Commissioner, a role in which he oversaw all elementary and secondary schools, as well as public, independent, and proprietary colleges and universities, professional licensure, libraries, museums, and numerous other educational institutions. In his capacity as an appointee to the Board, he will leverage his vast public sector experience and deep understanding of equity, economic development, and inclusive stakeholder engagement to assist in this collaborative effort.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Governor Hochul is leading major efforts and committing significant resources to protect our environment for generations ahead, and I am proud to serve on the State Energy Planning Board to help create a resilient strategy toward affordable clean energy. SUNY has a critical role because we have 40% of State buildings, spend over $200 million a year on energy, and have reduced our energy emissions by 36% since 1990. SUNY campuses are home to some of the best minds in energy research, our faculty are training our students to succeed in New York’s growing clean energy field, and our energy managers are working on pragmatic plans to shift our buildings from fossil fuels to renewable energy. I look forward to connecting SUNY’s expertise to all elements of the State Energy Plan.”

The general scope of the Plan is defined by statute and will include:

Demand and supply forecasts for the State’s electric generation, natural gas, and delivered and alternative fuels;

A review of electric transmission and distribution conditions and needs;

Assessment of current energy policies and programs and consideration of additional actions toward achieving long- range energy planning objectives;

An update of the assessment of the climate and environmental impacts of the State’s energy systems; and

Discussions of climate justice, workforce policy, energy affordability, economic development opportunities, health impacts, and more.

With today’s announcement, the Board is tasked with beginning the process of developing the updated Plan with stakeholder engagement being an integral component. The first such opportunity will be to help inform the scope for the Plan, the draft of which is expected to be issued by the Board at a September 9 meeting. Details on how to attend the Board meeting in-person at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, or virtually can be found here.

The public will have 60 days to provide written comment on the draft scope through the State Energy Plan website. A final scope, which incorporates this feedback, is expected by the end of 2024. The public will then have an opportunity to provide comments on the draft Plan itself, through written comments and public hearings, which are anticipated to be scheduled next summer.

More information on the State Energy Plan, its planning process and opportunities for public input can be found on the State Energy Plan website. Public hearing dates will be published on the site and in the State Register when scheduled.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that a minimum of 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path toward a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, over 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.