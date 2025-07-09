Submit Release
Honoring West Colesville Fire Chief James Sitek

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of West Colesville Fire Chief James Sitek, who passed away on July 6 in the line of duty, while responding to a fire in Conklin. Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, July 10.

“Our first responders are admirable — stepping up for our communities in times of need, ensuring all are safe and protected from harm,” Governor Hochul said. “First responders go above and beyond, and I join the West Colesville community, family and loved ones in mourning the loss of their fearless Fire Chief, James Sitek.”

