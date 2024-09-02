Eight New Hampshire Senior Rehabilitation, Nursing, and Living Centers Welcome New Ownership and Leadership

603Healthcare to obtain ownership of eight Senior Care facilities.

We have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to collaborate with our local healthcare providers and to be a trusted partner in the continuum of care.” — Sean Stevenson

NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedford Hills, Mineral Springs, The Elms, Wolfeboro Bay, Langdon Place of Dover, and Langdon Place of Keene Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Centers, along with Senior Living Facilities Langdon Place of Exeter and Langdon Place of Nashua, have transitioned their operations to a new management group, 603Healthcare, under the leadership of Sean Stevenson, a lifelong New Hampshire native. Stevenson, who hails from East Derry, graduated from Pinkerton Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Management and Policy from the University of New Hampshire, and a master’s degree in Business Education from Southern New Hampshire University.

With over 27 years of experience in post-acute care operations across New Hampshire, Stevenson now takes on the roles of owner, lead operator, and Chief Executive Officer. His vision is to ensure that every patient and resident receives the highest quality of care, with a focus on maintaining or regaining function, health, and well-being.

Stevenson and his accomplished team based in New Hampshire are committed to setting a new standard of excellence within the Skilled Nursing Center community. "We have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to collaborate with our local healthcare providers and to be a trusted partner in the continuum of care," Stevenson said. "We are dedicated to being a reliable resource that this community can depend on to provide the highest quality care and to fulfill our mission: to enhance the lives of each person we serve through the compassionate efforts of our energized and engaged team."

Each Center's Administrator, Director of Nursing, and Director of Admissions are eager to collaborate with the community and local hospitals to ensure seamless communication and efficient placements.

The staff statewide is enthusiastic about building a culture of excellence and becoming a trusted healthcare provider. The transition to a more local and focused management approach under 603Healthcare ensures that each center will be more attuned to the community's needs. 603Healthcare is more committed than ever to delivering compassionate, reliable, and exceptional care and services.

