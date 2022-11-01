Derry Native Acquires Ownership of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center

Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center

Derry Native, Sean Stevenson Acquires Ownership of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center

Our customers are spouses, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, friends, and family to so many people and we must achieve our mission and vision.” — Sean Stevenson

DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July 2022, Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center transferred ownership to Sean Stevenson. Stevenson grew up in Derry NH where his parents were both accomplished employees of the Derry Public School System.

Stevenson’s extensive experience in the long-term care space spans over 25 years of operating centers in New England and was once the Administrator at Pleasant Valley from 1999-2002. Now, he is back as one of the owners but the lead operator, and his goal are to allow every resident to experience the best quality of care and life while maintaining or regaining function, health, and well-being.

“I take this very seriously and take pride in our responsibility here. Our customers are spouses, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, friends, and family to so many people and we must achieve our mission and vision. I feel that responsibility and am motivated even more having grown up in East Derry. My memories here are so cherished and my time here was so incredibly valuable. It’s great to be back.”

Stevenson is determined to set a standard of excellence for an essential sector in his community. “We have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to work with our local healthcare providers and be a trusted partner for that critical continuum of care. We need to be reliable and counted upon by the greater Derry community to provide the highest of quality care and achieve our mission which is that our energized and engaged team of compassionate caregivers enhances the lives of each customer we care for.”

The Center is currently working aggressively to build a team with highly qualified and compassionate caregivers. They also intend to reopen a previously closed, 20-bed medical specialty/short-term rehab unit.

About Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center:

Pleasant Valley offers short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, hospice, and respite services. The center employs a team of compassionate caregivers dedicated to the provision of high-quality medical, nursing, and rehabilitative care. The center’s goal is to allow every resident to experience the best quality of care and life while maintaining or regaining function, health, and well-being.