Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center partners with AlignMed and Third Eye Health to Improve Care Outcomes

DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center has partnered with two nationally renowned medical service providers – AlignMed Partners and Third Eye Health – to deliver best-in-class care to its residents and enhance the facility’s clinical capabilities. AlignMed Partners will staff a dedicated nurse practitioner at Pleasant Valley to deliver patient care during weekdays, and Third Eye Health will provide immediate virtual care during nights, weekends and holidays – creating an unparalleled level of care around the clock.

AlignMed Partners and Third Eye Health have collaborated in hundreds of facilities since 2018, developing integrated workflows that enable seamless care transitions and coordination to manage patients 24/7. The two organizations work closely with their skilled nursing facility partners' staff to improve care quality, reduce adverse events and enhance regulatory compliance.

“We are very excited and pleased to partner with Third Eye. Adding Third Eye’s telehealth technology and physician services extends from our residents to our staff to our center providers and local health systems. Since their implementation, we have already experienced improvements in outcomes, return to hospital rates, staff retention, and overall provider satisfaction” said Sean Stevenson, Pleasant Valley ownership representative.

AlignMed Partners President Al Shaine says of the partnership, “AlignMed welcomes the opportunity to partner with two excellent organizations to deliver the highest quality care to the residents of Pleasant Valley.” Shaine continues, “By combining our two decades of experience in the skilled nursing setting with Third Eye’s proven virtual care platform, we are well positioned to deliver excellent care outcomes to residents.”

“In addition to supporting nursing staff to treat residents in place and avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital when it is safe to do so, our providers spend time with family members to understand their concerns and make sure they are comfortable with our decisions,” says Third Eye Health’s CEO Dan Herbstman. Herbstman adds, “We also have an easy-to-use and powerful reporting platform so that Pleasant Valley can access and share data on the value of our solutions with hospitals, home health organizations, insurers and other partners.”

About AlignMed Partners P.C.: AlignMed Partners is a nationwide network of more than 350 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants with expertise in treating patients with advanced illness. Founded in 2005, AlignMed Partners works directly with skilled nursing facility operators to enhance clinical capabilities for medically complex patients. The organization tailors its service offering to each facility’s unique needs by integrating primary care, wound care, and palliative care. AlignMed launched the nation’s first Medicare ACO focusing on long-term care residents and has earned recognition for its robust Palliative Care training program.



About Third Eye Health: Third Eye Health is the leading virtual care provider and platform in the post-acute and long-term care settings. The company is focused on providing expert medical care at the bedside, ensuring the patient and resident get the right care, at the right place at the right time to help prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital. During nights, weekends, and holidays, Third Eye Health offers immediate virtual access to post-acute experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants through its proprietary technology, integrated into the workflow and existing electronic health records systems, paired with a care coordination system and analytics and reporting platform. Third Eye Health is growing rapidly with almost 1,000 customers, including the leading skilled nursing, senior living, primary care provider groups, accountable care organizations, health systems, and insurers.