Re: ROAD CLOSED: US Route 2 Concord

US Route 2 in Concord is now back open.

Thank you for your patience.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in the area of 1699 W Main St in Concord is closed due to a multi vehicle crash.

Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.





Please drive carefully.



