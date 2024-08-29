Submit Release
Re: ROAD CLOSED: US Route 2 Concord

US Route 2 in Concord is now back open.


Thank you for your patience.

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam
Sent: Thursday, August 29, 2024 8:18 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 2 in the area of 1699 W Main St in Concord is closed due to a multi vehicle crash.

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.


  

Please drive carefully. 


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

Legal Disclaimer:

