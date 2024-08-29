Hunters in Eastern Idaho should be ‘Bear Aware’ this fall

As fall hunting season approaches, Fish and Game is reminding hunters in the Upper Snake Region to be vigilant about bear safety while out in the field. With increased bear activity this year, it’s crucial to take necessary precautions to avoid encounters and ensure both your safety and the safety of Idaho’s wildlife.

“Hunters in Eastern Idaho, especially those hunting in Island Park and the west slope of the Tetons, should be aware that we have seen lots of grizzly activity in recent months,” says Matt Pieron Upper Snake Regional Supervisor. “Idaho’s grizzly population is increasing, and bears are showing up in places where people aren’t used to seeing them.”

The act of hunting often comes with an increased risk of encountering bears. Sneaking silently through the woods while using game calls can be an effective method for hunting but may also draw in bears. While stealth is an important aspect of most hunts, here are some things that hunters can do to decrease their chances of an unwanted bear encounter.

Bear Awareness Tips for Hunters:

Carry Bear Spray- Bear spray is your best defense in the event of a close encounter, but it won’t work if it’s buried in your pack. Make sure it’s easily accessible and know how to use it properly. Firearms can be effective, but bear spray has been proven more reliable and easier to use when deterring aggressive bears.

Pack Meat Out as soon as Possible- The longer meat lies on the ground, the higher the chances of it attracting a bear. If meat must be left overnight, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet from any tree or structure in a location that can easily be seen from a distant observation point. Quickly separate the gut pile from the meat by at least 100 yards.

Stay Alert- Pay attention to your surroundings. Look for signs of bear activity, such as tracks, scat, or claw marks. If you see fresh signs, consider hunting in a different area.