Sweden’s support to the civilian population in crisis-affected Sudan

SWEDEN, August 29 - The humanitarian situation in Sudan is very serious. More than half the population, around 26 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance. The civil war has displaced more than 10 million people. According to the United Nations (UN), it is the world’s largest internal refugee crisis and humanitarian crisis for children. In July, the Famine Review Committee of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that famine conditions are prevalent in the Zamzam refugee camp in North Darfur. Famine conditions are also presumed to be prevalent in other parts of the country, and millions of Sudanese are on the brink of starvation.

Sudan – among the largest recipients of Swedish development assistance

Due to the serious humanitarian situation, Sudan is among the countries receiving the most assistance from Sweden in 2024. Sweden is providing SEK 606 million in total support, comprising SEK 386 million in humanitarian assistance so far and SEK 220 million in development assistance. This assistance is allocated to humanitarian and other organisations on the ground and contributes to reducing hunger and counteracting an impending large-scale famine. In 2024, Sweden has also been scaling up its assistance for monitoring and documenting human rights abuses and violations. Gender-based violence has increased during the war and Sweden contributes to assistance for women subjected to violence through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Sweden has also been scaling up its assistance to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to contribute to the protection of, and emergency assistance for, displaced people.

Diplomatic efforts for a political solution

Borders must be opened and humanitarian actors allowed to work freely so that food and other life-saving provisions can reach the most vulnerable. Sweden and the EU operate to promote civilian society’s increased participation in peace efforts and for the warring parties to enter into direct negotiations on a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian access and follow international humanitarian law.