NC Council for Women Hosts State Women’s Conference

Governor Roy Cooper and White House Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein headlined the NC Women’s Conference on Wednesday hosted by the North Carolina Council for Women and participating state agencies. Nearly 700 attendees, including government officials and employees, advocates, non-profit employees, academics, researchers, policy advisors, members of local women’s commissions and representatives of philanthropic organizations, filled the Raleigh McKimmon Center to discuss pressing policy challenges and promising solutions for advancing equity and justice for women in North Carolina.

“This conference is a great opportunity to reflect on our progress in creating a more equitable state, but the work is not over,” said Governor Cooper. “We must chart a path forward where women are supported and their rights are protected so that North Carolina remains a place of opportunity for everyone.”

The Status of Women in Tomorrow’s North Carolina conference was developed to explore critical topics ranging from employment and economic opportunities to health, wellness and political engagement.

“This isn’t just another conference—it’s a powerful gathering of remarkable minds, hearts, and spirits determined to push boundaries, break barriers, and create lasting change," explained Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “We are here not just to talk about issues but to ignite action and spark a revolution of empowerment across our great state.”

“Today we brought together leading stakeholders, changemakers and thought leaders from the local, state and national levels to exchange ideas and best practices and discuss how we can leverage momentum from each other to move the needle on issues that are vital to so many women.” explained Annette Taylor, Chair of the Council for Women.

Fifty leaders from advocacy groups, private businesses, school boards, local governments, healthcare, local, state and federal agencies, legislators and non-profit organizations led the panel discussions. Three plenary sessions examined policies and brainstormed actionable solutions to help improve the lives of North Carolina women and families in the areas of economic opportunity and justice for women, bodily choice and reproductive freedom, and the challenges of raising a family. Participants also attended breakout sessions choosing from topics such as: political participation, public education, gender-based violence, work barriers, women’s health and aging and gender, climate change and environmental justice.

“North Carolina has long had an important place in the history of our nation’s fight for women’s rights and equality,” said Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council. “I am honored to join exceptional leaders like Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, state and local leaders, advocates, experts, and more to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic record on advancing gender equity and equality—and the work ahead in the fight for equal rights and opportunity for women in North Carolina and nationwide.”

In addition to discussing key policy issues, conference leaders recognized two notable women leaders in the community. Jenny Black, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for her years of leadership on the Council for Women. Juanita Bryant received the inaugural Legacy Leadership Award in recognition of her tireless efforts as director of NCDOA’s Council for Women between 1993 and 2000. Then-Governor Bob Scott selected Bryant as the first North Carolina woman to chair a board or commission.

The NC Women’s Conference was sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement in partnership with the state’s departments of Health and Human Services, Natural and Cultural Resources, Adult Correction, Transportation, Commerce, Environmental Quality and Information Technology.

About the Council for Women

The NC Council for Women is a 20-member advisory group who works to advocate for and empower women, to amplify the voices of women, and to drive policies that promote education, safety, health, and social and economic justice for the women of North Carolina.

About the Council for Women & Youth Involvement

A division of the N.C. Department of Administration, the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement provides grant funding to organizations offering domestic violence and sexual assault services and runs programs designed to encourage high school and college students to get involved in local or state government.