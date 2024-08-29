29 August 2024

Turkmen-Iranian relations have attained a qualitatively new level

On 28 August 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Upon arrival to Tehran, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty was welcomed by high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Mehrabad International Airport. There, the National Leader of Turkmen people had a brief meeting with the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd. The sides emphasized the strategic nature of partnership between Turkmenistan and Iran based on trust and mutual respect.

Then the motorcade of the National Leader of Turkmen people proceeded to the Jumhuri Palace of Saadabad Complex, where President Masoud Pezeshkian greeted Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the main entrance.

After the official ceremony of photographing in front of the national flags of two countries, the sides met in a narrow format.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for accepting the invitation to visit Iran and noted with satisfaction the high level of centuries-old and actively developing good-neighborly relations between the two countries. The head of Iran underlined that he was glad to have the opportunity to meet in person with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, who has made a great contribution to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking the President of Iran for hospitality, the National Leader of Turkmen people once again addressed congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and on his own behalf upon his election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also received an invitation conveyed from Serdar Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any convenient time. The Iranian leader expressed gratitude for the invitation and noted that he intends to visit Turkmenistan at the first convenient opportunity.

During the meeting, President Masoud Pezeshkian presented to the National Leader of Turkmen people a book entitled “Worshipping a Mother – Worshipping a Sacredness” that was translated into Farsi.

Accepting the book with deep gratitude, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that he accepts it as a valuable gift to the Turkmen people and a sign of great honor to mothers.

“It is in the native traditions of Turkmen people to respect parents. This is described in detail in my work “Worshipping a Mother – Worshipping a Sacredness”, which serves as a vivid sign of honor to our mothers,’ Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

During the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the great input of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in May of this year, to strengthening of the interstate dialogue.

The sides further discussed the current condition and prospects for further strengthening of fruitful partnership, defining the trade and economic sphere among the key vectors.

Then the parties discussed cooperation in the gas sector. In particular, it was noted that Turkmen natural gas is supplied to Iran and through it to other countries under the SWAP scheme. There are intentions to expand the scope of these activities. Emphasizing that work is underway to increase the volumes of gas supply to Iran up to 40 billion cubic meters per year, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Turkmenistan proposed to implement a number of projects jointly with Iranian companies specializing in this field.

The parties also discussed collaboration in the power industry, in particular, issues related to the export of Turkmen electricity to Iran.

The transport sector was defined as the third key vector. In this context, the sides reiterated their readiness to strengthen partnership in this area.

Current issues of regional and international policy of mutual interest were also discussed.

Then the talks continued in the extended format. The participants of the meeting discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to interstate relations both in the bilateral format, as well as within the framework of international organizations.

The participants discussed cooperation in the political-diplomatic field and exchanged views on contemporary issues.

It was noted that global security is among the key subjects of world politics. In this regard, Turkmenistan is making great efforts to ensure global peace and security. Emphasis was placed on the importance of the development of the Global Security Strategy initiated by Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties expressed determination to cooperate in the implementation of peaceful initiatives.

The delegations discussed trade and economic cooperation. The National Leader of Turkmen people noted with satisfaction the progressive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover. In order to increase the volumes of mutual trade, the parties expressed the feasibility of increasing the range of goods and products on the bilateral basis, as well as with the involvement of private companies in this work.

Cooperation in the electricity sector was discussed in detail. Turkmenistan is making efforts to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, said the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

The transport sector is also among the priorities. Turkmenistan and Iran attach great importance to strengthening collaboration in this area and stand for the increase of cargo flow. The parties discussed the results of cooperation and promising projects in the construction of highways.

With the aim of elevating railway flow along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route, the National Leader of Turkmen people put forward an initiative on cooperation on the trilateral basis, noting the feasibility of involving companies of the three countries into this work.

In this context, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran voiced proposals related to cargo flow along the transport-transit route Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan and its effective usage.

The sides emphasized the importance of intensifying the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian partnership, as well as the importance of reciprocal Days of Culture was emphasized.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for the events held in May this year on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi. It was noted that celebrations are being held in Turkmenistan and other countries to mark this significant date. In this regard, the National Leader of Turkmen people, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan and on his own behalf, invited the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate in the International Forum of Heads of State and Government in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi to be held in Ashgabat on 11 October 2024.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

After the talks in the extended format, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held.

These include: Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the period of 2025-2026, Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmenbashi International Seaport of Turkmenistan and the Amirabad Port of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sister Port Relationship, Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and the National Gas Company of Iran on the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas, Programme of Joint Activities on Deepening and Expansion of Future Cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration for the period of 2025-2026.

In the framework of the working visit of the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the participants of the official delegation of Turkmenistan held bilateral meetings with their Iranian counterparts.

During the talks, the sides discussed issues of further development of relations in such fields as fuel and energy complex, electric power, transport and communications, as well as reviewed interaction between the customs services. The parties expressed the intent of state and business entities of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to further develop fruitful cooperation.