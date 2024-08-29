29 August 2024

On meeting with the Supreme Spiritual Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On 28 August 2024, within the framework of the working visit to Tehran, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Supreme Spiritual Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Greeting the guest cordially, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei highly appraised the level of centuries-old and dynamically developing ties between Turkmenistan and Iran based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

Thanking for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Turkmen delegation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted that every time he met with the Supreme Spiritual Leader, matters of mutual interest were in the focus of constructive exchange of views.

The National Leader of Turkmen people once again expressed deep condolences to Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei on the tragic death of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in May this year.

Then, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral partnership. Noting the great contribution of the Supreme Spiritual Leader to strengthening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Iran, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

“When meeting with my Iranian brothers, I always cite the wise saying of the Turkmen people ‘Kyýamat güni goňşudan’, which means that in difficult moments it is the neighbor who comes first to assist”, said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, adding that the relations between the two countries go back to ancient times.

During the meeting, the interlocutors spoke for the expansion of constructive cooperation, including in oil and gas, electricity, as well as transport spheres. In this regard, they discussed the possibilities of implementing new projects.

The parties thoroughly discussed collaboration in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Noting that this year, events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi were organized at a high level in Iran, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty expressed gratitude to the Supreme Spiritual Leader for his support in their implementation.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Supreme Spiritual Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei expressed sincere and best wishes to the Turkmen and Iranian people.