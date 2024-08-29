Traffic Switch Scheduled on S.D. Highway 11 at Interstate 90 (Exit 406) near Brandon

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024



Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680



BRANDON, S.D. – On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, a traffic switch is scheduled on S.D. Highway 11 south of the bridge at Interstate 90 (exit 406) at Brandon. Traffic that is currently placed in the northbound lane of Highway 11 will be switched to the southbound lane to allow work to begin south of the bridge.

Motorists on Highway 11 will be switched to the two southbound lanes beginning at Redwood Boulevard to the south end of the bridge. Access to businesses on the east side of Highway 11 will be maintained during operations through direct access or by detour routes. This traffic diversion will be in place for approximately three weeks until grading and paving work in the northbound lane of Highway 11 is completed.

This project includes the reconstruction of exit 406 at Brandon with added lighting, signals, and mainline Interstate work. This project also includes three structure replacements. The interchange will be reconstructed as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Westbound I-90 lanes (along with the railroad structure on I-90) will be reconstructed in 2024 and the eastbound lanes in 2025. The interchange itself and new structure over I-90 will be reconstructed between the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-exit406-brandon-pcn-4433.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes about this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit406" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

The prime contractor for this $41.3 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, S.D. The anticipated overall completion of the DDI reconstruction project at Brandon (exit 406) is June 2026.

