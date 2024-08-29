ROAD CLOSED: US Route 2 Concord
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 in the area of 1699 W Main St in Concord is closed due to a multi vehicle crash.
Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Please drive carefully.
