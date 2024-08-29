OSCE supports enhancing environmental awareness among Tajik youth

On 23-26 August 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), in collaboration with the Committee for Environmental Protection, organized the Youth Ecological School (Eco-School) in Yos resort, Tajikistan. The event brought together 26 young participants, including 11 females, from all the regions of Tajikistan representing the students of Tajikistan’s academic institutions.

The Youth Eco-School provided a platform for participants to engage in discussions and practical activities on environmental challenges, gain insights on sustainable waste management practices and evaluate actions to mitigate climate change. During the event, participants were also introduced to an exhibition showcasing innovative waste management technologies and sustainable practices. The exhibition, organized by the NGO Little Earth, featured demonstrations on waste reduction, recycling techniques, and the benefits of composting, emphasizing the role of technology in fostering a sustainable future. A highlight of the event was a hands-on cleaning campaign, where participants contributed to the local environment by cleaning a designated area, showcasing their commitment to practical environmental action.

The event aligns with the Action Plan of the Comprehensive State Program for the Development of Education and Environmental Awareness of the Population (2021-2025), which emphasizes the importance of youth involvement in sustainable environmental practices. The POiD plans to continue assisting Tajikistan in addressing environmental challenges, improving environmental education and empowering young people on environmental matters.