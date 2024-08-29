Statement from Chief Pamela A. Smith on Line of Duty Death

Our hearts are heavy tonight after the tragic loss of one of our own. Investigator Wayne David, a veteran MPD officer, lost his life while serving in the line of duty. There are few words to express the hurt and pain that Officer David’s family and the entire MPD is feeling right now.

Investigator David was the epitome of a great officer. He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us.

For more than 25 years, Investigator David dedicated his life to protecting and safeguarding the District of Columbia. He served with passion and honor and had the utmost respect of his peers.

I will be forever grateful for Investigator David’s service to the Metropolitan Police Department and his life will never be forgotten.

Pamela A. Smith

Chief of Police