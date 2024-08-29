Aselsan Cluster Interface by Ozge Fati Duman Wins Silver in A' Interface Awards

Aselsan Cluster Interface

Ozge Fati Duman's Innovative Dashboard Display Recognized for Excellence in Interface Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interface design, has recently announced Ozge Fati Duman's " Aselsan Cluster Interface" as the Silver winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Aselsan Cluster Interface within the interface industry, positioning it as a remarkable example of innovative design that enhances user experience.The Aselsan Cluster Interface's recognition by the A' Interface Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interface industry. By aligning with industry standards and practices, this award-winning design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the realm of interface design.The Aselsan Cluster Interface stands out in the market for its unique combination of minimalistic 2D elements and shaded 3D graphics, which enhance depth and layering. The design's clean and intuitive user experience minimizes cognitive load, while essential information such as speed, charging, and power usage states are clearly communicated through half-circular gauges. The color-coded warning messages enable users to quickly discern the urgency of any required actions, further optimizing the user experience.This recognition by the A' Interface Awards serves as a motivation for Ozge Fati Duman and the Aselsan team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore and develop cutting-edge interface designs that prioritize user experience and functionality.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ozge Fati DumanOzge Fati Duman, a graduate of Middle East Technical University's Department of Industrial Design, has built a diverse career spanning various design fields. From medical products to packaging, consumer electronics, and automotive products, her experiences have honed her skills in understanding user needs. Currently serving as a Lead Industrial Designer at Aselsan, Ozge Fati Duman continues to advance her expertise through both product design and UX/UI projects, contributing to the company's innovative solutions in the transportation, security, energy, healthcare, and automation sectors.About AselsanAselsan, a leading electronics manufacturer in Turkey, offers a wide range of products and services across various sectors, including communication and information technologies, electro-optics, transportation, security, radar, defense, traffic, automation systems, medical systems, and space technologies. The company's UGES Business Sector focuses on transportation, security, energy, healthcare, and automation systems, aiming to transform technological achievements into economic values while designing the future with industrial products and maintaining sustainable development on a global scale.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a wide range of participants, including talented designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands within the interface design and user experience industries. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.

