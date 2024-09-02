Weigh-In-Motion System Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.4%

Weigh-In-Motion System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weigh-in-motion system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.12 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing road freight transport, government regulations on vehicle overloading, rising traffic congestion, the need for road safety and maintenance, and demand for efficient traffic management solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The weigh-in-motion system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a growing focus on road infrastructure development, rising investments in smart city initiatives, government initiatives for toll collection automation, demand for real-time traffic data analytics, need for effective traffic law enforcement.

Growth Driver Of The Weigh-In-Motion System Market

The exponential rise in road freight traffic is expected to propel the growth of the weigh-in-motion system market going forward. Road freight traffic pertains to the transportation of goods and commodities using trucks and other commercial vehicles on road systems. The surge in road freight traffic is driven by growing consumer demand, the expansion of e-commerce, the integration of global supply chains, urbanization resulting in increased local deliveries, and the adoption of just-in-time inventory strategies. Weigh-in-motion systems facilitate real-time monitoring of vehicle weights, ensuring adherence to weight limits, enhancing road safety, minimizing infrastructure wear and tear, and promoting efficient and sustainable freight transport operations amid the exponential growth in road freight traffic.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the weigh-in-motion system market include TE Connectivity Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Kistler Group, Cardinal Scale, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Essae Digitronics (P) Ltd.

Major companies operating in the weigh-in-motion system market are increasing their focus on launching innovative solutions, such as the rail weigh-in-motion system, to improve accuracy, data collection, and overall system efficiency. A rail weigh-in-motion (Rail WIM) system is a technology used to measure the weight of railway vehicles while they are in motion.

Segments:

1) By Type: Weigh Bridge System, In-Road System, Onboard System

2) By Component: Hardware, Sensor Array, Control And Measurement Systems, Processing And Reporting Systems, Support Devices And Infrastructure, Software, Services

3) By Technology: Bending Plate, Load Cell, Piezoelectric Sensor, Strain Gauge Strip

4) By Application: Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Bridge Protection, Traffic Data Collection

5) By End User: Agriculture, Aviation, Oil And Refinery, Ports And Logistic Hubs, Process Industries, Railways, Roadways

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the weigh-in-motion system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the weigh-in-motion system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Weigh-In-Motion System Market Definition

A weigh-in-motion (WIM) system is a technology used to measure the weight of vehicles as they move over a sensor-equipped roadway or weighbridge. It is used for monitoring and enforcing weight limits, collecting traffic data, and managing road safety and maintenance. The purpose of WIM systems is to provide accurate, real-time weight data without disrupting traffic flow, enhancing transportation efficiency and infrastructure management.

