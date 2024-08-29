Lane, Ramp, and Bridge Closures Extended on US 22, Veterans Memorial Bridge
A portion of US 22, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, will have right lane closures, both eastbound and westbound, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., through Friday, September 13, 2024, for bridge maintenance. The Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed (weekends only) from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., beginning Saturday, August 24, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024. On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, and Thursday, August 29, 2024, the WV 2 northbound on ramp to US 22 westbound, will be closed. Bridge closure is being performed at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to follow message boards and reduce speed.
Alternate Route: Wellsburg Bridge.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
