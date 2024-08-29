Shaftsbury Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: August 28, 2024, at appx. 1704 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 15.8, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

INCIDENT TYPE: Found Property

OWNER: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a located firearm along the northbound side of US Route 7 near Mile Marker 15.8 in the Town of Shaftsbury. The firearm was later identified as a black Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol.

The firearm's owner is unknown at this time. The Vermont State Police encourage the owner to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 Ext. 8.

No further information is available at this time.