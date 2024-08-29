Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Found Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

CASE#: 24B3003133

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Criss               

 

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks    

 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

 

DATE/TIME: August 28, 2024, at appx. 1704 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 15.8, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

 

INCIDENT TYPE: Found Property

 

 

OWNER: Unknown                                           

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a located firearm along the northbound side of US Route 7 near Mile Marker 15.8 in the Town of Shaftsbury. The firearm was later identified as a black Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol.

 

The firearm's owner is unknown at this time. The Vermont State Police encourage the owner to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 Ext. 8.

 

No further information is available at this time.

