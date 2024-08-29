Shaftsbury Barracks / Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003133
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: August 28, 2024, at appx. 1704 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 15.8, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262
INCIDENT TYPE: Found Property
OWNER: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a located firearm along the northbound side of US Route 7 near Mile Marker 15.8 in the Town of Shaftsbury. The firearm was later identified as a black Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol.
The firearm's owner is unknown at this time. The Vermont State Police encourage the owner to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 Ext. 8.
No further information is available at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.