Berlin Barracks / DUI#1 and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3002636

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours

STREET: VT Route 215

TOWN: Cabot

LANDMARK: Marshfield Town Line

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Lay

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on VT Route 215 in Cabot. Troopers determined a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north when it exited the east side of the roadway. The Volkswagen struck a guardrail before coming to an uncontrolled point of rest.

The operator was not located at the scene and did not notify law enforcement of the crash. Troopers located the operator, Ryan Lay, at his residence and observed signs of impairment. Lay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Lay was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on May 8, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.