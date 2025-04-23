Berlin Barracks / DUI#1 and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3002636
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours
STREET: VT Route 215
TOWN: Cabot
LANDMARK: Marshfield Town Line
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ryan Lay
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on VT Route 215 in Cabot. Troopers determined a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north when it exited the east side of the roadway. The Volkswagen struck a guardrail before coming to an uncontrolled point of rest.
The operator was not located at the scene and did not notify law enforcement of the crash. Troopers located the operator, Ryan Lay, at his residence and observed signs of impairment. Lay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Lay was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on May 8, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
