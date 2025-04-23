Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,010 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI#1 and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A3002636                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours

STREET: VT Route 215

TOWN: Cabot

LANDMARK: Marshfield Town Line

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan Lay

AGE: 20     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 22, 2025, at approximately 2237 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on VT Route 215 in Cabot. Troopers determined a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north when it exited the east side of the roadway. The Volkswagen struck a guardrail before coming to an uncontrolled point of rest.

 

The operator was not located at the scene and did not notify law enforcement of the crash. Troopers located the operator, Ryan Lay, at his residence and observed signs of impairment. Lay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, at the conclusion of which he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Lay was transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on May 8, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/8/2025 at 0830 hours    

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI#1 and LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more