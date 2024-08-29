Data Foundation Launches Guide to Support Use of Data for AI

Data Policy in the Age of AI: A guide to using Data for Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today published a new resource to support policymakers in considering strategies for effectively using data for AI. In " Data Policy in the Age of AI: A Guide to Using Data for Artificial Intelligence," the Data Foundation presents a comprehensive resource to equip policymakers with the tools needed to navigate the complex landscape of data governance in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).The Data Foundation’s " Data Policy in the Age of AI " white paper categorizes essential elements for responsible AI data use into three key components: high-quality data, effective governance principles, and technical capacity. The paper also introduces the AI-Ready Data Policy Tool, designed to support policymakers in assessing whether potential uses, policies, and laws related to AI adequately account for sound data practices."As we navigate an increasingly data-rich landscape influenced by advancements in AI, we must ensure that sound policy choices and principles guide our data practices,” said Corinna Turbes, Director of the Data Foundation's Center for Data Policy. “The 'Data Policy in the Age of AI' white paper will help advance a discussion about creating a comprehensive public policy framework for data that aligns with government objectives and the public interest."The publication of the "Data Policy in the Age of AI" white paper comes at a critical time, as the federal government grapples with over 700 reported AI use cases across Executive Branch agencies and as Congress considers multiple bills related to the development and use of AI. Members of the Data Foundation’s Data Coalition community participated in an AI Working Group that supported development of the resource.Key features of the white paper include:- An overview of existing legal frameworks governing federal data- A guide to data policy considerations specific to AI applications- The AI-Ready Data Policy Tool for assessing and improving data policies###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country’s most pressing challenges. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data.The Data Foundation's "Data Policy in the Age of AI" white paper is available for download at www.datafoundation.org . For more information or to schedule an interview with the authors, contact media@datafoundation.org.Learn more from the paper authors on August 29, 2024, at 1 pm EDT during a free, virtual event: "First Look: Data Foundation's Guide for Responsible Data in the Age of AI." RSVP to attend here: https://datafoundation.org/event/data-foundation-s-guide-for-responsible-data-in-the-age-of-ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.