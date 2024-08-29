Retired Navy SEALs to MIZZOU Football Team: Trust, Leadership, Tenacity, and Mission Focus Are Key

Proventus Logo Martin Foldes, Retired US Navy SEAL and Co-Founder, Proventus, Talks Teamwork to MIZZOU Football Team

"If you want it bad enough in your mind, your body will find a way to make it happen.” ” — Martin Foldes, Retired US Navy SEAL and Co-Founder, Proventus

JONESBORO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a hot first day of August in Columbia, Missouri, the 140 players and coaches of the “MIZZOU” Tigers listened intently as two highly-decorated, retired US Navy SEAL warriors gave them the bottom line: “What we do and what you do are very much alike.”Martin "Marty" Foldes and Stephen “Scuba” Barrett, co-founders of Arkansas-based Proventus, related the Navy SEAL experience of success to that of a Division I college football team, as high-performance individuals in high-stress situations who must prepare for and focus on a singular mission: Victory. Marty said that “Teams of warriors and athletes alike require grit, tenacity, and sacrifice—a willingness to put the mission and needs of their teammates above their own. We’re frequently asked how we even get through our initial BUD/S training (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL) and the infamous ‘Hell Week.’ Well, that’s simply the force of will. If you want it bad enough in your mind, your body will find a way to make it happen.”Stephen “Scuba” Barrett added “There’s a natural connection among top athletes that mirrors the bonds we form as SEALs, because we’re both members of elite organizations, where highly trained and skilled operators come together. Even so, success takes incredible personal discipline, because honing a craft at this level requires intense focus, repetition, and iteration. Not everyone can do it.”The two US Navy veterans emphasized some basic philosophies that buttress everything they do. “Both organizations need outstanding leaders who create an atmosphere of excellence that lets exceptionalism and selflessness flourish. They need both subject matter experts, in the form of, let’s say, a cornerback or a scout-sniper, as well as outstanding utility players. And teams continually strengthen their bonds through trust and love, because the going inevitably gets tough and those bonds hold it all together.”Marty concluded with this thought: “When you make the call (decision), it’s less about what you do, and all about who you are.”About Proventus LLCProventus is a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based company founded by former US Navy SEALs and other military veterans, whose mission is to help organizations provide the best leadership, safety, and security for their people and operations. Its combat-tested team provides comprehensive risk assessments and emergency planning; de-escalation, conflict resolution, decision-making, and leadership training; and individual and small unit security and firearms training. For more information, visit www.Proventus.life or our pages on Facebook LinkedIn , and Twitter # # #

