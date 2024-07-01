Proventus Introduces PROVEN Training for Healthcare Workers
Course Provides Skills to Manage Conflict Using Verbal Resolution and De-Escalation Techniques
As a mission-oriented team of experienced problem solvers, we clearly recognized a need among healthcare workers and developed a solution.”JONESBORO, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare workers are all too familiar with workplace disputes, intrusions, intimidations, threats, and even physical violence. These conditions demand new and more effective protections for medical professionals, patients, visitors, and security personnel. Although hospitals and other providers are working to establish rules and procedures to support an all-around safer environment for patient care, much remains to be done.
— Michael Stern, CEO, Proventus
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in May 2024, Workplace violence in the healthcare industry was more than triple the overall rate for all industries combined. Remarkably, CDC also noted that while healthcare workers make up 10% of the workforce, they suffer almost half of all workplace violence non-fatal injuries. Attacks, threats, and abuse interfere with patient care because providers feel they are not trained to deal with threatening situations; are distracted by patients, visitors, or family; or are affected by previous incidents. And, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare and mental healthcare workers face the second and third-highest rate of workplace violence, behind law enforcement.
Proventus has taken notice of these serious concerns, launching PROVEN sm (Positive Response Occupational Violent Encounter Nullification), a comprehensive conflict resolution and de-escalation training program for healthcare personnel. PROVEN was designed and is taught by highly experienced law enforcement professionals with an emphasis on awareness, self-protection, and personal safety, using a set of measures for prioritizing conflict resolution, de-escalation, and self-protection. This course empowers individuals with the skills and confidence to manage and de-escalate potentially confrontational situations. The PROVEN system is designed to enhance participants’ ability to manage conflict using verbal resolution and de-escalation techniques, recognition of physical cues signaling potential violence, and applying appropriate methods to help neutralize threatening situations quickly and effectively.
Combining mental and physical techniques, PROVEN gives participants tools to respond to and de-escalate confrontations, helping ensure safety and minimize the chance of injury. Based on more than 30 years of research, PROVEN emphasizes easy-to-learn, effective concepts and approaches across common scenarios in the healthcare workplace.
According to Michael Stern, CEO of Proventus, “As a mission-oriented team of experienced problem solvers, we clearly recognized a need among healthcare workers and developed a solution. Our PROVEN course, based on decades of research as well as practical experience, will empower providers with new skills to defuse threatening situations, and instill confidence in their ability to focus on patient care.”
About Proventus LLC
Proventus is a Jonesboro, Arkansas-based company founded by former US Navy SEALs and other veterans that helps organizations provide the best possible safety and security environments for their people, assets, and operations. Its combat-tested team provides comprehensive safety and security assessments and emergency planning; decision-making education and leadership training; and individual and small unit armed- and unarmed security and law enforcement training. For more information about the company and PROVEN, visit www.Proventus.life or our pages on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
