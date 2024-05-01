New EPA Regulations Illuminate Need for Better Powerplant and Grid Security
An Aging and Overstressed Bulk Power System Confronts More Regulatory Hurdles
Physical security, insider, cyber, geopolitical and terrorist threats are exacerbated by facility gaps--access control, monitoring, perimeter security, visitor management, and emergency preparedness”CONSHOHOCKEN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US EPA (EPA) recently issued new final rules that POWER magazine described as a “four-pronged assault on fossil fuel power pollution.” An unintended—or possibly, intended—consequence of these rules is the potential early shutdown of many megawatts of generation, even as the nation’s power grids grapple with short supplies and coming high-demand days.
— Martin Foldes
The Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA), the nation’s generation trade group, responded by saying “The rule will place significant restrictions on new natural gas power plants at a time when reliability experts…and nearly all of the grid operators are flashing warning signs about the loss of dispatchable capacity during a time of surging electric demand. The almost certain result will be higher prices and diminished reliability.” EPSA President and CEO Todd Snitchler added that “the final rule released today is still a painful example of aspirational policy outpacing physical and operational realities.”
One of those “operational realities,” according to retired US Navy SEAL Martin Foldes, director of operations of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based security consultancy Proventus, is that “the rising threat landscape for the grid and all power generation assets continues to increase, even as these new regulatory constraints pressure generation owners. Macro issues including physical security, insider, cyber, and geopolitical and terrorist threats are exacerbated by gaps at individual facilities including access control, monitoring, perimeter security, visitor management, and lack of emergency preparedness and response capabilities. At the same time, threats to the bulk power transmission infrastructure and to thousands of unguarded and poorly-protected substations and switchgear should be taken seriously.”
Foldes adds “power plant owner/operators need to take a hard look at their vulnerabilities and risks in today’s high-risk environment. Concerns previously unrecognized including drone attacks, domestic terrorism threat actors, and embedded threats from foreign-sourced hardware and software have to be considered today. The best way to do that is through a comprehensive security assessment performed by skilled and independent professionals.”
