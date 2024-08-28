U.S. Chamber Voices Concerns about Mexico’s Proposed Reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber Senior Vice President for the Americas Neil Herrington issued the following statement regarding Mexico’s proposed reforms to the judiciary and independent regulatory agencies:

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce respectfully calls on the sovereign Government of Mexico to continue deliberations with the private sector, academics and legal experts on the package of reforms the new Mexican Congress intends to consider in September. This dialogue is essential to ensure that the proposed reforms contribute to strengthening the rule of law and conditions for economic growth in Mexico.

Given our longstanding commitment to Mexico’s growth and prosperity, the U.S. business community is an important stakeholder in the reform process. American companies represent by far the largest source of foreign direct investment in Mexico and provide good jobs to millions of Mexicans. Whether operating in the U.S., Mexico or anywhere else in the world, American businesses depend on respect for the rule of law as the foundation of a vibrant investment climate, sustainable development, and job creation.

While there is a broad consensus about the need to strengthen Mexico’s judicial system, we strongly believe that certain constitutional and legal reforms currently proposed by the Mexican government – in particular, the judicial reform and the proposed elimination of independent regulatory agencies – risk undermining the rule of law and the guarantees of protection for business operations in Mexico, including the minimum standard of treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The reforms also put at risk Mexico’s obligations under other international treaties to provide all with the right to a competent, independent, and impartial judicial system.

Further deliberation to address these concerns is needed to avoid jeopardizing the incoming Mexican government’s ability to generate shared prosperity and to tap into the potential of nearshoring to strengthen the country’s economic growth and development. The U.S. Chamber has worked constructively across administrations in Mexico, and we look forward to doing the very same now to ensure the proposed reforms strengthen Mexico’s investment climate, uphold the country’s international obligations, and support growth and prosperity for the Mexican people.”