Expect traffic shift on US30 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be shifting traffic on US30/East Lincolnway on Thursday, weather permitting.



Crews are currently paving mainline and have traffic in a head to head configuration in the westbound lanes. Traffic will be shifting from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes east of Whitney Road. Traffic will remain in this configuration throughout the remainder of the paving operations. See reference map below.



Flaggers will be in two locations with a single lane of travel during the shift, traffic should expect delays.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.