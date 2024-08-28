FDLE to rename Miami Regional Operations Center after fallen special agent
August 28, 2024
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Thursday will hold a building renaming ceremony for the Miami Regional Operations Center (MROC) to honor fallen Special Agent Jose Perez. Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass will unveil the Miami Regional Operations Center Jose Antonio Perez Building.
What: Building renaming ceremony for the Miami Regional Operations Center Jose Antonio Perez Building
Who: Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, FDLE Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Felipe Williams, FDLE Miami SAC John Vecchio and Miami Police Department Chief Manuel Morales
When: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: promptly at 10:30 a.m.; media arrival by 10:15 a.m.
Where: Miami Regional Operations Center Jose Antonio Perez Building
1030 Northwest 111th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172
Note: Media parking will be available in the parking garage across the street from the Miami Regional Operations Center. Live shots and stand-ups may be filmed outside the property gates.
Family has requested privacy and will not be providing interviews.
