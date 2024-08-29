Ants are on the move this Labor Day: Wondercide’s guide to keeping them away

When the ants come marching in, Wondercide’s plant-powered products take care of them. They're proven to meet the effectiveness standards of conventional pest control, without conventional ingredients.

Home should be all about the good times, not battling ants. Wondercide’s plant-powered sprays provide peace of mind by taking care of the bugs so you can focus on what matters most.” — Tracey Brooks, Wondercide’s head of brand

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- They're known as little insect soldiers, an infantry of invaders that steal every crumb they can find. Ants don’t visit to play. When it comes to battling against them, humans are outnumbered. There are an estimated 2.5 million ants for every person on the planet. And instead of dealing with one rogue roamer, it’s most often the whole colony invades homes and yards.So when the ants come marching in, their presence is a natural annoyance, but is it appropriate to fear an ant infestation for reasons beyond disrupting the peace? It depends on the species of ant. With over 12,000 known species, these industrious insects exhibit a remarkable variety of behaviors, habits and interactions with their environments. Here are four of the most common types and tips from Wondercide on how to deal with them.Fire ants: These feisty critters are locked and loaded ready to bite and sting. Their bites tend to be painful with a lingering burning sensation that comes from injected venom. Fire ants are generally found in the southeast of the United States as well as southern California, New Mexico and Arizona. A fire ant can be identified by its light, reddish-amber color.Field ants: Most ants won’t cause serious damage to grass or vegetation but they can create obstacles around the house. Field ants will build their mounds in dead grass which can get up to a foot tall. These mounds may be a nuisance when mowing the lawn or setting up outdoor seating. In some cases, ants can contaminate food, which is why it’s extra important to be vigilant of kitchen spaces.Odorous house ants: These ants are common throughout the United States and especially prevalent along the west coast and in the midwest. These ants are tiny, black to brown in color, and mighty when it comes to taking up residence in yards and homes. The ants get their name from the odor they emit if crushed, which many describe as blue cheese or rotten fruit. Common nesting areas include inside walls, behind baseboards, under sinks, and even around electrical outlets.The yellow crazy ant: This international insect can be found all over the world from New Zealand to Sweden, as well as the southeast coast of the U.S. and Texas. The yellow crazy ant is an opaque yellow color, different from most other ants. Their bites are not harmful to humans but can pose a threat to other insects.Why the ants come marching in.There are a few reasons that ants might infiltrate a house. They are attracted by crumbs, scraps and open containers of food lying around in the home. They can also be attracted to food or beverage spills, especially if they contain sugar. Most ants crave sweets such as honey and syrup as well as high-protein foods like nuts and meat. Any of these can result in an indoor trip for the ants.The terrain surrounding the home could also play a role in attracting ants. If a yard is sandy or has a lot of soil, anthills could be close behind. Ants tend to dig underground and carry dirt back up to build an anthill, moving more soil than any other organism on Earth. Ants also like to hang out in rotting logs, tree branches or under rocks. All of these natural features in the yard could contribute to an ant problem.How to manage ants.The good news is that ant infestations can be handled. The first step is to keep home surfaces clean. Wipe down counters after cooking, sweep regularly, vacuum all surfaces, empty trash cans and sinks, and double check spaces where food or beverages might have spilled.Ants also gravitate towards wet and damp spaces, especially carpenter ants who build tunnels in water-damaged areas. So, check under sinks, faucets and other spaces that could harbor water leaks around the home. If the ants have already invaded, use an insect spray like Wondercide’s Ant and Roach Spray for the Home + Kitchen. Simply spray the ants from about 18 inches away thoroughly until the bugs are eliminated.In addition, Wondercide’s Indoor Pest Control is another great alternative to conventional pest control. It’s available in cedarwood, peppermint, rosemary and lemongrass and is lab-proven to kill the bad bugs. The company’s Outdoor Pest Control works wonders on the yard for controlling ants as well as other annoying pests like mosquitoes and ticks, while the residue is safe for the good bugs, including bees and butterflies. Wondercide's plant-powered products are a great way to keep the ants away and the yard safe for play. 