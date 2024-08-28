MPD, FBI, and ATF Offer Reward up to $50,000 for Information After Officer Dies Trying to Recover Firearm

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the line of duty death of an officer while he was attempting to recover a gun from a storm drain on I-295. MPD, FBI, and ATF are joining to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information in this case.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from our Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing the area of the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, when they saw a man exit a suspicious vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled.

Officers witnessed the man run towards I-295 southbound and jump down from a retaining wall. Moments later, officers were able to see the man place a firearm in a storm drain. The man fled the area on the back of a motorcycle.

During the investigation, officers went to the storm drain to recover the firearm. While one of the officers was attempting to retrieve the firearm as evidence, the gun discharged striking the officer. Other officers immediately began providing care and the officer was transported by the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died. The Metropolitan Police Department asks that you keep the officers’ family in your thoughts and prayers.

An updated image of the suspect can be seen in the photo below:

Previously released photos can be seen below: