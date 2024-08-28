Submit Release
Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area announces temporary closure of Oak Ridge Campground

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, August 28 - The Oak Ridge Campground at Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area in Marion County will be closed to the public beginning Sept. 3 while a bridge replacement project is underway on the only access road to the campground.


The work is part of a larger-scale road improvement project currently taking place throughout the park to enhance the overall visitor experience and ensuring long-term accessibility.

During this period, select sites in the equestrian campground, typically reserved for guests with horses, will be made available for non-equestrian campers on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that the equestrian campground does not include a shower house, so visitors should plan accordingly.


For updates on the progress of the bridge replacement and campground reopening, please visit the park's reservation website or contact the park directly at 618-547-3381.

