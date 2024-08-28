Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area announces temporary closure of Oak Ridge Campground
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, August 28 - The Oak Ridge Campground at Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area in Marion County will be closed to the public beginning Sept. 3 while a bridge replacement project is underway on the only access road to the campground.
The work is part of a larger-scale road improvement project currently taking place throughout the park to enhance the overall visitor experience and ensuring long-term accessibility.
During this period, select sites in the equestrian campground, typically reserved for guests with horses, will be made available for non-equestrian campers on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that the equestrian campground does not include a shower house, so visitors should plan accordingly.
