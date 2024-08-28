Illinois EPA Awards Over $483,000 to Public Water Supply Facilities for Energy Efficiency Upgrades

ILLINOIS, August 28 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Energy has awarded $483,790 to three Public Water Supply facilities - also referred to as Drinking Water Treatment Plants - through the Public Water Supply Energy Efficiency Grant Program. The selected projects will reduce each facility's energy consumption with cost effective energy efficiency (EE) upgrades to drinking water treatment operations. Projects include lighting and control upgrades, pump or drive replacements and optimizations, and HVAC modifications. Collectively, the EE projects are estimated to save over 715,000 kWh of electricity annually.





The recipients of this round of awards are:





• City of Aurora (Kane and DuPage Counties) - $101,790

• City of Highland Park (Lake County) - $328,000

• City of Springfield (Sangamon County) - $54,000





"Energy efficiency upgrades in public water facilities are not just about reducing operational costs—they're integral to environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, and community well-being," said Illinois EPA Interim Director James Jennings. "These upgrades contribute to a more sustainable and resilient drinking water infrastructure that benefits all residents."





The Program's funding was made available to Illinois as part of the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program supplemental funding appropriated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Illinois EPA Office of Energy provides resources and technical assistance for reducing energy waste at public water facilities and improving energy efficiency throughout the public water network. Public Water Infrastructure Energy Efficiency Assessments (No Cost) are available throughout the year. Availability of grants for public water infrastructure are published on the Illinois EPA's Grants & Loans page.



